41 years, one owner: the Ferrari Dino that refused to die

Chassis “01528” tells a story that sounds almost fictional. A right-hand drive 1970 Ferrari Dino 246 GT, built for the British market, somehow ending up in American hands for four decades. One of roughly 500 M-series examples produced that year, this particular specimen traded the fog of London for the humidity of Florida in 1984, purchased by its current seller just a year later. What followed was a relationship spanning 41 years.

The M-series ditched the aluminum doors and trunk of its L-series predecessor, opting for all-steel bodywork while keeping the aluminum hood. Door locks migrated below the side air intakes, the trunk button vanished entirely, and this UK-spec car features flush front turn signal lenses and small amber rear indicators. No round repeaters on the front fenders, though.

Shelton Ferrari in Fort Lauderdale undertook a restoration project in 1989 that involved stripping the original Argento Auteil paint down to bare metal, addressing rust issues, then respraying everything red.

The interior received fresh black leather, matching the dashboard, rear bulkhead, and door panels. Factory lap belts were swapped for three-point units, suggesting someone actually planned to drive this thing.

The 2.4-liter V6 sits mid-mounted, flaunting a 65-degree bank angle, dual overhead cams per bank, Magneti Marelli ignition, and three Weber dual-barrel carburetors. January 2025 service at Grand Prix Motors in Campbell, California, reads like a greatest hits of automotive maintenance: transmission rebuild, clutch assembly replacement, water pump, fuel lines, various engine seals. The gearbox and water pump alone could fund a decent used sedan.

Cromodora 14-inch alloy wheels wear Michelin XWX 205/70 tires, backed by ventilated disc brakes at all corners. The odometer shows 80,000 kilometers, roughly 10,000 added during current ownership, though actual mileage remains unknown. The factory PYE AM/FM stereo doesn’t work, but honestly, who needs radio when you’ve got three Webers singing soprano behind your head?

This Dino returns to auction after a previous sale fell through in October 2025, circumstances beyond the winning bidder’s control. Not the car’s fault, apparently. Sometimes even Ferrari magic can’t overcome reality. The seller holds a California title listing it as a 1971 model, because documentation and reality occasionally diverge in the classic car world.