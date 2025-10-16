300,000 Dodges missing for years now recalled back to dealers

Dodge has announced a recall of nearly 300,000 vehicles in the United States, some over ten years old, after safety authorities identified a defect in the transmission cable of some Darts.

Dodge recalls nearly 300,000 Dart models for transmission cable defect risk

The measure concerns Dodge Darts produced between 2013 and 2016 equipped with automatic transmission. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) investigation, the transmission selector cable can detach from the transmission, preventing the system from effectively locking the lever in Park position. Consequently, the vehicle could move on its own even when it appears safely parked, increasing the risk of accidents.

This is not the first time Dodge has had to manage such a problem. Already in 2019, over 320,000 Darts were recalled for a similar failure, with replacement of transmission cable bushings. However, new incidents prompted the NHTSA to reopen the investigation during summer 2025.

The Stellantis group, owner of Dodge, has confirmed it does not yet have a definitive solution. The company is developing the new component to be installed at dealerships, but in the meantime urges owners to always use the parking brake when parking, especially on slopes, and to make sure the gear lever is actually locked in Park.

In total, 298,439 Dodge Darts will need to return to dealerships for repair. Many of them, out of production for years now, haven’t set foot in an official service center in a long time. The recall intervention will be completely free for customers, but the campaign represents a logistical challenge for the Dodge network.

Curiously, despite production ending in 2016, the most recent sales statistics show that six new Dart units were sold in the United States between July and September 2025. These would be vehicles that remained unsold on dealer lots for nearly a decade, a rare fact that brings the compact sedan back to center stage even if, this time, for less flattering reasons.