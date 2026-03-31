3 open-top Alfa Romeo two-seaters to dream about in spring 2026

The Alfa Romeo Duetto, Giulietta Spider, and 8C Spider tell the story of three different open-air eras for the brand, linked by an emotional quality that has always shaped Alfa Romeo’s approach to top-down driving.

Three open-top Alfa Romeos that define different eras of the brand

The Duetto remains the brand’s most recognizable spider worldwide, thanks in part to the role it played in The Graduate. The most celebrated version is the first series, the Pininfarina-designed “osso di seppia”, with a shape that blended elegance and sportiness in a natural way. Its 1.6-liter twin-cam four-cylinder produced 109 horsepower and did not chase outright performance. Instead, it delivered a kind of enjoyment built on lightness and driver involvement on scenic roads. Today, it lives in the world of sought-after but still attainable youngtimers, combining history with driving pleasure in a way that still works.

The Giulietta Spider, which Alfa Romeo introduced in 1955 and also entrusted to Pininfarina, played in a different register built around pure stylistic seduction. Its 1.3-liter four-cylinder started at 65 horsepower and later rose to 80, so it never aimed to be a hard-edged sports car. Alfa Romeo designed it for open roads and the pleasure of the journey, and it still evokes a sense of freedom and elegance that has lost none of its magnetism seventy years after its debut.

The 8C Spider moves the conversation onto an entirely different level. Alfa Romeo derived it from the 8C Competizione and gave Wolfgang Egger responsibility for the design. With this open-top supercar, the brand returned to an exclusive territory it had not entered in decades. The Ferrari-derived 4.7-liter V8 delivers 450 horsepower, enough to reach 62 mph in 4.5 seconds and top out at 181 mph. Even more than the numbers, though, the car stands out for its visual presence and for the way it turns every drive into something special, a feeling the fabric top only amplifies when folded down.

These are three spiders separated by more than half a century of evolution, yet tied together by a very specific idea of the relationship between driving, emotion, and open sky. In Alfa Romeo’s case, that has never been just a matter of removing the roof.