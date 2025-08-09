2030 Alfa Romeo Spider imagined in a stunning new design

The return of a new Alfa Romeo Spider is one of those topics that cyclically reignites enthusiasts’ imagination. At the moment, however, there are no official confirmations from the automaker. According to some rumors, it could even be the second project of the “Bottega” program after the 33 Stradale, but for now we remain in the realm of speculation.

How a new Alfa Romeo Spider could look: digital artist imagines future Italian roadster

This certainly hasn’t stopped independent designers and digital creators, who enjoy imagining what the future Italian roadster could look like on the web. Among the most recent proposals stands out a rendering created by artist cool.car.design on Instagram, dubbed “Alfa Romeo Concept Roadster.” An evocative name, but one that many would prefer to replace with “Alfa Romeo Spider,” in homage to the tradition that saw models of this type born from 1960 until 2010, when the last generation, derived from the Brera, left the lineup.

The digital concept depicts a two-seater sports car with a foldable fabric soft top, in perfect classic style. The sharp front end features ribs that converge to form a V on the bumper, with the typical Alfa grille framed by generous air intakes and the logo in central position. There are controversial elements, as the headlights and some styling solutions closely recall the Toyota Supra, a detail that could divide the community. Even the vertical air intakes and hood openings appear more scenographic than functional. Contributing to the appealing overall package are fluid lines, sculpted fenders, broad shoulders, and a sleek silhouette, further enhanced by the red-black livery.

For now, a true Spider doesn’t seem to be in Alfa Romeo’s immediate plans, as the brand is busy developing SUVs and crossovers, with a future Giulia that could adopt raised proportions and a fastback configuration, distinguishing itself from the upcoming Stelvio.