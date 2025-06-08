2029 Lancia Delta: here’s what the next generation could look like

Among the most anticipated new releases from Stellantis is undoubtedly the new Lancia Delta, a symbolic model of the Italian brand’s rebirth. Its arrival, initially scheduled for 2028, has been postponed to the first months of 2029, as confirmed by CEO Luca Napolitano. A slight delay that hasn’t diminished fans’ anticipation, especially considering the iconic value of the Delta name for brand enthusiasts.

New Lancia Delta, debut expected in 2029: here’s how it could look

Online speculation and renders imagining the future hatchback’s appearance are multiplying. Among the most recent stands out one created by digital creator Tommaso D’Amico, who published a concept video on his YouTube channel. His stylistic interpretation is clearly inspired by historic Delta versions, with elements reinterpreted in a modern key: from the four front headlights to the squared rear, all enriched with modern technologies like LED lights, advanced materials, and high-level finishes.

The video also hypothesizes a technological cabin, characterized by an advanced infotainment system and instrumentation rich with premium features. According to TDA Automotive’s vision, the future Delta could adopt a 220 hp 2.0 turbo gasoline engine with automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive, alongside hybrid and electric variants. Aesthetically, the render proposes 20-inch wheels, a customizable body with modern colors, and a dynamic yet elegant profile.

According to currently available information, the new Delta will be a C-segment hatchback about 4.4 meters long and built on the STLA Medium platform, the same used by other premium models in the Stellantis group. However, the production location hasn’t been confirmed yet: Italy remains a concrete possibility, but hypotheses also include plants in Germany or France.

Initially announced as an exclusively electric model, the new Delta should instead be offered in multiple powertrain configurations to better adapt to different global markets.