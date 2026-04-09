2028 BMW M4: could this be the inline-six’s last stand?

BMW is currently playing a dangerous game with its heritage. As we look toward the future BMW M4 Coupé, the Bavarian giant seems to be sprinting toward a future where the line between a cockpit and a Silicon Valley living room is dangerously blurred. Based on the latest whispers and those sharp Nikita Chuyko renderings, the next M4 will shadow the new M3, maintaining its internal combustion soul while its electric sibling, the iM3, hums its silent song in the corner.

Visually, don’t expect a radical epiphany. Logic suggests a familiar face. That massive, polarizing grille with horizontal slats, flanked by headlights that look like they’ve been squinting at a screen for too long. The rear, however, remains a bastion of muscular sanity. We’re talking about a sculpted trunk lid, a diffuser that actually means business, and those glorious four round exhaust tips.

The heart of the M4 remains the 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six engine, likely bolstered by a mild-hybrid system to keep the regulators from throwing a tantrum. We’re looking at a healthy 560 HP, but there’s a catch that might make purists weep into their vintage M-Technic jackets.

Rumor has it the pure rear-wheel-drive setup is headed for the guillotine, replaced entirely by the xDrive all-wheel-drive system. The six-speed manual might be checking into a retirement home. We’ll believe it when we see the empty space where the stick used to be.

Step inside, the Panoramic iDrive display will stretch from pillar to pillar, turning the dashboard into a digital horizon. Physical buttons are being hunted to near-extinction, replaced by the infotainment wizardry seen in the iX3. It’s a brave new world of 560-horsepower luxury where you’ll have more screens than gears. Whether this tech-heavy M4 Coupé still speaks the language of the Nürburgring or just the language of the Apple Store remains the €100,000 question. Stay tuned for 2027.