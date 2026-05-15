2027 Volkswagen lineup: a strategic retreat into luxury and nostalgia

Volkswagen’s 2027 roadmap has arrived, and it reads like a strategic retreat disguised as a product update. Leading the charge is the ID.4’s unceremonious exit. To the surprise of absolutely no one, the crossover that stubbornly clung to its 400-volt architecture and retro-chic rear drum brakes couldn’t keep pace with a market that has officially cooled on lukewarm EVs.

While it lingers as a 2026 carryover for one more year, Volkswagen is already whispering about a “future version”. Rumor has it the successor will be dubbed the “ID. Tiguan.” Apparently, when your electric branding fails, the solution is to slap a legendary internal combustion nameplate on a MEB platform and hope nobody notices the transition.

Speaking of identity crises, the ID. Buzz is back for 2027. After the initial nostalgia-fueled hype met the harsh reality of “sold poorly” spreadsheets, Volkswagen is doubling down with a NACS adapter, one-pedal driving, and a “Tourer” trim. The latter is essentially a glorified camper featuring a folding mattress. If you can’t convince Americans to commute in a futuristic bus, perhaps you can convince them to live in it.

The real bread and butter, however, remains unapologetically fossil-fueled. The second-generation Atlas arrives, heavily borrowing its DNA from the Chinese-market Teramont Pro. It packs a fresh 2.0-liter turbo-four and a richer standard equipment list, proving that massive boxes with pistons are still the undisputed kings of the American driveway. The Atlas Cross Sport will follow suit shortly.

Meanwhile, the Tiguan and Taos receive the “minimal effort” treatment. The Taos gains a “Sport” trim and some much-needed infotainment upgrades for the base S model, which finally gets KESSY keyless entry.

In the shrinking “cars that aren’t SUVs” department, the Jetta and Golf are holding the line. The Jetta GLI is now an “Autobahn-or-bust” affair, as it’s the only trim left for 2027. The crown jewel, however, is the Golf R Black Edition. It trades the sunroof for “Euro Style” street cred, ArtVelours racing seats, and a titanium Akrapovič exhaust. It’s a loud, blacked-out swan song for the purists who still remember what a steering wheel feels like.