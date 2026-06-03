2027 Dodge Charger mixes muscle car tradition with electric performance

Dodge is relaunching the Charger with a 2027 range built around several variants, bringing performance, customization and a multi-energy strategy into the same family. The historic American muscle car no longer relies on a single technical identity, because the petrol versions with the new SIXPACK twin-turbo six-cylinder engine sit alongside the electric Daytona Scat Pack, which aims to take the Charger name into the world of zero-emission high performance.

2027 Dodge Charger brings petrol and electric power back to the muscle car scene

The Dodge Charger R/T and Scat Pack use the 3.0-litre Hurricane engine, a twin-turbo inline-six that breaks with the V8 tradition but promises serious figures. The R/T produces 420 hp and accelerates from 0 to 60 mp/h in 4.6 seconds, completing the quarter mile in 12.9 seconds, figures Dodge presents as class-leading. The more aggressive Scat Pack SIXPACK HO raises output to 550 hp, with a 0 to 60 mp/h time of 3.9 seconds and a quarter mile in 12.2 seconds, thanks to a twin-turbo system that can run at up to 30 psi of boost.

All combustion-engine versions come with all-wheel drive as standard, while an on-demand rear-wheel-drive mode allows the driver to send all torque to the rear wheels at the press of a button, bringing back the muscle car behaviour made of oversteer and brutal acceleration.

The most powerful variant is the electric Daytona Scat Pack, rated at 670 hp. It accelerates from 0 to 60 mp/h in 3.3 seconds and completes the quarter mile in 11.5 seconds. The PowerShot function adds 40 hp for 10 seconds during hard acceleration, while the Fratzonic Chambered system tries to give the car a recognizable voice, something that part of Dodge’s customer base still considers essential.

The Daytona Scat Pack will become the first Stellantis model launched with a native NACS charging port, allowing direct access to the Tesla Supercharger network without adapters, a particularly important feature for the North American market. The 2027 range introduces more than 25 factory customization options, including Petrol Blue leather seats, Demonic Red seat belts, a satin black bonnet for SIXPACK models, orange and black brake calipers with the Brembo package and dedicated Mopar graphics. Dodge will offer the Charger in both two-door and four-door versions, with US prices starting at $49,995 for the R/T.

Matt McAlear, CEO of Dodge, said: “For 2027, we’re shifting into second gear: the 2027 Dodge Charger delivers what drivers demand, power, customization and presence.”