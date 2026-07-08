2027 BMW X5 M render is almost real: over 600 HP of pure, unhybridized defiance

The BMW X5 story kicked off back in 1999 with the E53 generation. Two years later, the 4.6is arrived to give them a bit more straight-line speed, though a proper “M” badge did not actually curse the lineup until the second-generation E70. Fast forward through the horsepower wars, and the fourth-generation monster debuted in 2019, receiving a quick facelift in early 2023 just to keep the dealership finance managers happy.

Now, fresh renders of the upcoming fifth-generation BMW X5 M, internally dubbed the G95, give us a terrifying glimpse of what happens when Munich tries to make an absolute behemoth look angry.

Unsurprisingly, the test mules reveal significant visual departures from the standard fifth-generation X5 that was officially unveiled just last week. While the base SUV tries to look elegant, the full-fat M version retains the aggressively angular kidney grille shape from the current X5 M and X6 M. The headlights are slightly narrower, squinting at the horizon, though BMW’s characteristic X-shaped LED elements will reportedly survive the design team’s scalpel.

Digital renders have reconstructed the front using design cues from BMW’s latest concept car, the futuristic precursor to the upcoming iM3 sedan. BMW is apparently styling a heavy, high-riding brick after a low-slung electric sedan. The rear is equally wrapped in secrecy, but expect a heavily sculpted bumper framing four traditional exhaust tips for the gas-powered version. Oh, and because it is 2026, a top-tier all-electric variant will also inevitably exist to appease the regulatory boards.

Under the hood, the corporate gods have thrown enthusiasts a rare bone. The standard X5 debuted with five engine options, but BMW recently confirmed that the beloved twin-turbo V8 gas engine will survive the green transition.

Next year, this non-hybrid V8 will find its way into the X5 M60, pumping out well over 600 HP without any electrical assistance. Naturally, the true-blue X5 M arriving in 2027 will top that, easily eclipsing the current model’s already absurd 625 HP and 750 Nm of torque.