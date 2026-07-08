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2027 BMW X5 M render is almost real: over 600 HP of pure, unhybridized defiance

Ippolito Visconti Author Automotive
Ippolito Visconti
July 8, 2026
Renders of the 2027 BMW X5 M reveal a brutal G95 crossover keeping the twin-turbo V8 alive to fight another day. Here is what we know.
2027 BMW X5 M render

The BMW X5 story kicked off back in 1999 with the E53 generation. Two years later, the 4.6is arrived to give them a bit more straight-line speed, though a proper “M” badge did not actually curse the lineup until the second-generation E70. Fast forward through the horsepower wars, and the fourth-generation monster debuted in 2019, receiving a quick facelift in early 2023 just to keep the dealership finance managers happy.

BMW X5 M

Now, fresh renders of the upcoming fifth-generation BMW X5 M, internally dubbed the G95, give us a terrifying glimpse of what happens when Munich tries to make an absolute behemoth look angry.

Unsurprisingly, the test mules reveal significant visual departures from the standard fifth-generation X5 that was officially unveiled just last week. While the base SUV tries to look elegant, the full-fat M version retains the aggressively angular kidney grille shape from the current X5 M and X6 M. The headlights are slightly narrower, squinting at the horizon, though BMW’s characteristic X-shaped LED elements will reportedly survive the design team’s scalpel.

2027 BMW X5 M render

Digital renders have reconstructed the front using design cues from BMW’s latest concept car, the futuristic precursor to the upcoming iM3 sedan. BMW is apparently styling a heavy, high-riding brick after a low-slung electric sedan. The rear is equally wrapped in secrecy, but expect a heavily sculpted bumper framing four traditional exhaust tips for the gas-powered version. Oh, and because it is 2026, a top-tier all-electric variant will also inevitably exist to appease the regulatory boards.

Under the hood, the corporate gods have thrown enthusiasts a rare bone. The standard X5 debuted with five engine options, but BMW recently confirmed that the beloved twin-turbo V8 gas engine will survive the green transition.

Next year, this non-hybrid V8 will find its way into the X5 M60, pumping out well over 600 HP without any electrical assistance. Naturally, the true-blue X5 M arriving in 2027 will top that, easily eclipsing the current model’s already absurd 625 HP and 750 Nm of torque.