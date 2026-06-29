2027 Audi RS Q7: the 800-HP monster is better than the electric “Neue Klasse” future

The paint has barely dried on the bodywork of the newly refreshed Audi Q7, and yet the internet has already decided that factory specifications are merely a polite suggestion. Enter digital artist kelsonik, who recently dropped a brutal CGI project on social media depicting a hypothetical 2027 Audi RS Q7.

Based on the freshly updated Q7 and SQ7 architectures, this virtual hyper-SUV injects a massive dose of adrenaline into a luxury family hauler, turning it into something that looks like it escaped from a high-end tuning shop.

Up front, the signature grille climbs significantly higher, flanked by aggressive, re-sculpted bumper air intakes and a razor-sharp front spoiler complete with aerodynamic side fins. The side profiles receive menacing side skirts with neat winglets resting just ahead of the rear wheels, alongside functional-looking front fender vents.

Around back, things get beautifully excessive: a neat spoiler sits quietly beneath the rear glass, resting above a completely redesigned rear bumper, a race-ready diffuser, and a pair of massive, signature RS oval exhaust pipes that aggressively replace the SQ7’s standard quad setup. Finished off with oversized factory wheels, a slammed suspension stance, and upgraded brakes to keep the imaginary physics in check, it looks entirely production-ready.

Naturally, Audi Sport has absolutely no intention of actually building an RS Q7, because corporate fun-police rules dictate we can’t have nice things. But if they did, the math gets intoxicating. The current SQ7 already forces 591 HP and 800 Nm of torque out of its 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8, rocketing from 0 to 60 miles per hour in a sports-car-shaming 3.7 seconds. A true RS variant would easily massage that V8 to output somewhere between 700 and 800 HP, slicing crucial tenths off that sprint time.

The digital creator openly asks if you would pick this pixelated monster over a BMW X5 M. It is a terrifyingly valid question, especially since the upcoming generation of the high-performance Bimmer is officially trading its combustion soul to enter the fully electric Neue Klasse era.