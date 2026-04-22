2026 Volkswagen ID. Buzz: more muscle and physical buttons

An icon that refuses to evolve is nothing more than a dusty manifesto pinned to a garage wall, a relic of a “peace and love” era. Volkswagen clearly has no intention of letting the ID. Buzz become a mere still-life painting. For the Summer of 2026, Volkswagen is pumping some serious iron into their electric van, delivering a package of updates that feels less like a mid-career facelift and more like a necessary mechanical redemption.

The headline act is the ID. Buzz Pro 4MOTION. We’re talking about a dual-motor architecture spitting out a total of 340 HP for those of us who still prefer the language of muscle over kilowatts. The result isn’t just about winning a suburban stoplight drag race in what is essentially a high-tech breadbox; it’s about raw utility. The towing capacity has leaped to 1,800 kg for the short wheelbase, a massive 600 kg jump over the rear-wheel-drive versions.

On the digital front, the “Connected Travel Assist” has evolved into a sort of high-tech nanny. It now features traffic light recognition. The van will literally brake for the red light while you’re busy contemplating the existential dread of the electric transition. It’s the kind of cognitive relief that urban commuters crave in a world of endless stop-and-go. We also see the debut of a more “mature” one-pedal driving system, allowing for complete energy recuperation right down to a standstill.

The real victory for common sense? The steering wheel. Volkswagen has surrendered to the “tactile revenge” movement, ditching the annoying haptic sliders for redesigned physical buttons. It’s a small, glorious win for the human thumb over the tyranny of the touchscreen.

Then there is the Vehicle-to-Load feature. Your 86 kWh battery is now a 2 kW power bank, capable of fueling an electric barbecue or an e-bike. It’s the ultimate camping flex: grilling sausages using the very electrons that are supposed to be saving the planet.

Wrapped in a Candy White and Cherry Red livery, this update proves one thing: when nostalgia is backed by 340 horses and all-wheel drive, it stops being a memory and starts being a very loud argument for the future.