2026 Ram Rampage: price and trim reductions on the way

The Ram Rampage continues to be one of the most appreciated pickups in Brazil, as confirmed by consistently positive sales data. Now, new rumors from the South American country reveal some details about the Model Year 2026, which should be presented soon. The information comes from Autos Segredos, a very reliable source when it comes to Stellantis group models.

According to reports, the 2026 Ram Rampage will undergo a significant update, which will include a general price reduction and a cut in the number of available trim levels, reduced to four. The Hurricane 2.0 Turbo gasoline engine will be reserved exclusively for the R/T version, while the Bighorn, Rebel, and Laramie versions will continue to be equipped with the 2.2-liter turbodiesel. Price reductions will vary between 16,000 and 30,300 reais, depending on the chosen configuration.

Among the most interesting technical and functional novelties, the Bighorn version will now include front parking sensors as standard. The Rebel, Laramie Night Edition, and R/T variants will receive rear lights with dark finish instead. The Rampage R/T 2026 will also benefit from a new setup with recalibrated suspension, plus tires with Seal Inside technology, capable of maintaining pressure even in case of punctures up to 5mm.

On the technical front, the Bighorn, Rebel, and Laramie versions will continue to mount the 2.2 turbodiesel producing 200 hp and 450 Nm of torque, paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission and automatic 4×4 traction. The R/T, instead, will be powered by the Hurricane 4 Turbo 2.0-liter engine, with 272 hp, nine-speed automatic transmission, and automatic all-wheel drive.

It remains to be seen whether these previews will be officially confirmed by Ram and if the new Rampage will bring additional updates designed to strengthen the brand’s presence in the competitive South American market.