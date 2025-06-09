2026 Ram 1500 Warlock reintroduces Pentastar V6 and HEMI V8 options

The Ram 1500 Warlock is preparing to return in 2026 with a renewed and expanded engine lineup. After a 2025 where the only available option was the 3.0-liter HURRICANE inline-six, the brand has announced the return of two highly requested powertrains: the Pentastar V6 and the iconic 5.7-liter HEMI V8.

2026 Ram 1500 Warlock: V6 and V8 engines make a comeback

Both engines had been eliminated from the Warlock lineup in 2024, leaving only one choice for the following year, the HURRICANE Standard Output. With 2026, the situation changes dramatically. The 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 with eTorque system returns as the standard engine. It offers 305 horsepower and contained fuel consumption thanks to mild hybrid technology.

Those seeking more power can opt for the HURRICANE, which with its 420 horsepower and 469 lb-ft of torque remains the most performance-oriented alternative, albeit more expensive. Finally, for those who don’t want to give up V8 character, the 5.7-liter HEMI returns as an option, with 395 horsepower and generous torque, also supported by the eTorque system in this case.

Ram has stated that while considering the HURRICANE the ideal choice in terms of performance, the inclusion of the V6 and V8 responds to customer requests, who desire more freedom in powertrain choice.

Derived from the Tradesman trim, the Warlock integrates numerous elements borrowed from the Rebel version, such as enhanced suspensions, underbody protection, a one-inch lift, and the Selec-Speed assistance system for steep descents. The look remains aggressive, with black 18-inch wheels, full LED headlights, and dark-tinted details.

The cabin has also been carefully detailed, where we find an 8.4-inch Uconnect touchscreen, a 7″ digital instrument cluster, remote start, adaptive cruise control, and a practical storage compartment under the second-row floor. Black cloth seats and leather-wrapped steering wheel are standard, while some features like heated seats, side steps, and bed liner remain among the options.

Although official prices have not yet been announced, it’s reasonable to expect that the 2026 Warlock will remain one of the most accessible off-road offerings in the market, especially now that it offers three distinct engine options to suit every need.