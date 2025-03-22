2026 Ram 1500 TRX: everything you need to know about the new pickup

After a brief pause, the legendary Ram 1500 TRX will return to the market in 2026. Initially destined for extinction after the 2024 model year, this pickup has gained an unexpected second life thanks to a reorganization of priorities at Ram. While the 2025 Ram 1500 RHO was meant to serve as its successor, it seems that its turbocharged inline-six engine hasn’t fully convinced enthusiasts, lacking that wild and untamable character that only the imposing 6.2-liter supercharged V8 can offer.

Ram 1500 TRX returns in 2026: here are the first details of this model

The future TRX promises to be even more impressive than its predecessor. Rumors suggest it will feature the Redeye variant of Stellantis’ famous Hellcat V8, capable of unleashing 797 horsepower, an increase of 95 HP compared to the previous model.

The setup should maintain the exceptional ability to tackle the most rugged terrain without sacrificing on-road behavior. The long-travel suspension will continue to represent a perfect compromise between comfort and extreme performance.

The aesthetics will likely undergo some updates in line with the recent restyling of the 1500 range, which has introduced new lighting elements, renewed wheel designs, and an expanded color palette.

The cabin will maintain the luxurious layout typical of Ram’s flagship models, with the addition of distinctive elements for the TRX trim. Among the most interesting new features could be the passenger-dedicated display, already available as an option on other models in the range. As per tradition, the TRX will be offered exclusively with a crew cab and short bed, offering space for five occupants in an environment rich with technology and premium materials.

The price of the new Ram 1500 TRX should be around $99,000 to start. Despite the significant figure, for off-road performance enthusiasts, it still represents a justified investment given the vehicle’s unique capabilities. Given Ram and Dodge’s reputation for special editions, it’s likely that a limited version will also be launched to celebrate the return of this extraordinary vehicle.