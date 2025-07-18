2026 Ram 1500 RHO keeps same price as 540-hp high-performance pickup returns

The Ram 1500 RHO returns for 2026 without any price increases, a choice that can be considered surprising given the current pickup market context. The starting price remains fixed at $69,995, the same as the 2025 version, a rarity in times when everything seems to cost more. Added to this are some aesthetic updates, with new colorways available, designed to give the model a fresher, more updated look.

While maintaining most of the equipment from the previous model, the 2026 RHO consolidates its position as a benchmark among high-performance half-ton pickups. It’s a vehicle designed for those seeking true off-road capability, aggressive styling, and high-level technological equipment. It doesn’t aim to be a direct replacement for the TRX with its HEMI HELLCAT engine, but builds its own identity, focusing on a more balanced approach.

The engine is the 3.0-liter twin-turbo Hurricane I6 High-Output, capable of producing 540 horsepower and 521 lb-ft of torque, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. This powertrain doesn’t reach the extreme numbers of the TRX, but still offers thrilling performance with more contained fuel consumption and emissions. The RHO, in fact, is designed to compete with the standard F-150 Raptor rather than the R version, doing so with superior towing capacity (9,920 pounds versus 8,200) and greater payload (1,520 pounds versus 1,400).

The suspension, derived from the TRX, includes adaptive Bilstein BlackHawk e2 dampers, long-travel geometry, and significant ground clearance. It’s a vehicle born for high-speed desert trails, with features like 35-inch tires, skid plates, locking rear differential, and reinforced control arms.

Inside, the RHO offers a cabin that combines comfort and ruggedness. Black leather seats, digital dashboard, and the Uconnect 5 system with 14.4-inch display are standard. Those seeking more can opt for the RHO Level 1 package, costing $9,995, which transforms the pickup into a true alternative to premium SUVs. It includes ventilated seats, advanced power adjustments, 19-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, HUD, 360-degree cameras, and premium interior finishes.

On the aesthetic front, new colorways arrive including Canyon Lake, Delmonico Red Pearlcoat, Molten Red Pearlcoat, Serrano Green Metallic, and Silver Zynith, while shades like Flame Red Clearcoat and Hydro Blue Pearlcoat disappear. A targeted update to maintain high visual interest without revolutionizing the model’s identity.

The pricing remains competitive, but it’s easy to exceed $80,000 by choosing the main options. These include the panoramic roof, towing packages, exclusive Mopar graphics, heated seats, and accessories dedicated to extreme off-roading. Despite this, the 2026 RHO continues to distinguish itself as a high-performance pickup, perfectly balanced between capability, comfort, and style. An example of how, sometimes, staying true to your formula can be the most effective move.