2026 Ram 1500 Express is back with attitude and affordability

The Ram 1500 Express is ready to return, and it does so in grand style with the 2026 model, a proposal designed for those seeking the right balance between character, functionality, and accessibility. With a starting price of $44,495, including transportation, this pickup renews its identity, focusing on a bold design, updated technology, and a range of engines designed to meet different needs.

Ram relaunches the Express with more power, style, and practicality

Behind the relaunch of the Express is Ram’s vision to expand and strengthen its offering, starting from solid foundations. Available in Quad or Crew Cab configuration, with rear-wheel or all-wheel drive, the new model can be ordered immediately, with first deliveries expected by fall 2025. The return of the Express is no coincidence: with the Ram 1500 Classic exiting the scene, this model represents the link between tradition and the future of the lineup.

Under the hood, the choices speak clearly. The base engine is the 3.6-liter V6 Pentastar with eTorque mild-hybrid technology, reliable and efficient. But for those who desire more power, the 3.0-liter twin-turbo HURRICANE I6 engine is available, capable of delivering 420 horsepower and guaranteeing true champion performance, including a towing capacity exceeding eleven thousand pounds. In every configuration, the Express promises reasonable fuel consumption, both in the city and on the open road.

On board, the driving experience is enriched by cutting-edge technology: assistance systems such as adaptive cruise control and automatic emergency braking are included as standard, confirming Ram’s commitment to offering safety and comfort without compromise.

But it’s the look that tells much more. The design is understated yet powerful, free of flashy badges and characterized by a monochromatic imprint that gives it an unmistakable identity. The LED headlights framed in black and matching bumpers complete an essential yet impactful aesthetic, while inside, dark tones and carefully curated details dominate, such as the Liquid Graphite finish and Gridiron graphics.

For fans of a bolder style, Ram brings back the Black Express package, which had already made waves in the 2013 and 2019 editions. This option transforms the pickup with total black details, dark alloy wheels, sports hood, side steps, and redesigned interiors, making it an even more distinctive vehicle.

The available versions cover different price ranges, with configurations ranging from the Quad Cab 2WD at just under $45,000, to the more equipped Crew Cab 4×4 above $51,000. Completing the offer is a palette of robust but elegant colors, including Diamond Black and Hydro Blue.

The Express name, born in 1939 as a symbol of work and simplicity, returns today in a modern guise but faithful to its original spirit. Ram, strengthened by the success achieved with previous editions, is betting on this model to lead a new phase of its evolution. And this is just the first step: in the next 18 months, over twenty new announcements are planned, including the long-awaited 1500 Ramcharger, ready to satisfy every type of driver, from those seeking the essential to those dreaming of the maximum.