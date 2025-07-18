2026 Ram 1500 configurator features returning HEMI V8 and new trims

The official 2026 Ram 1500 configurator is finally available on RamTrucks.com and brings with it a series of updates that will delight brand enthusiasts. Among these, the return of the celebrated 5.7-liter HEMI V8 engine, long awaited by purists, and new trim levels like the Warlock and Express, now fully customizable online.

2026 Ram 1500 Express

The configurator, beyond being useful for learning updated pricing, is a tool to explore all the possibilities offered by the 2026 range, imagining your ideal pickup down to the last detail. Among the most interesting configurations that emerge is the Laramie Preferred package, which combines elegance and functionality with chrome details, panoramic roof, body-color bumpers, and retractable electric running boards, elevating the aesthetic and practical level of the already refined Laramie.

There’s also the return of the Express trim, in Crew Cab 4×4 version, which represents a concrete option for those seeking an essential but characterful pickup. With a starting price of $44,495, the Express stands out for its total black aesthetic made even more striking by the Black Express package, which includes a sport hood, black grille, 20-inch wheels, and functional interior with cloth seats, 7-inch display, and SiriusXM radio. The engine options are also varied, from the standard V6 Pentastar to the powerful HEMI V8, passing through the efficient Hurricane I6, offering a range suitable for every need. And with towing capacity that can reach 11,550 pounds, the Express is anything but a simple base model.

2026 Ram 1500 Warlock

Finally, there’s the Warlock version, designed for those who want to stand out on and off road. With raised suspension, Bilstein dampers, skid plates, and dual exhaust with black tips, the Warlock combines decisive aesthetics with solid off-road attitude. The interior is also well-appointed, with an 8.4-inch Uconnect 5 touchscreen, leather steering wheel, and driver assistance systems like lane keeping and blind spot detection. The engine options remain the same as the Express, ensuring wide freedom of choice even for those seeking higher performance.

With the 2026 Ram 1500 range, the brand offers more variants than ever, combining style, power, and versatility. And now, all of this is just a click away: simply visit the official website to start building your custom Ram.