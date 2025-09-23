2026 Kia Sorento, small price increases but the SUV is much more complete

Kia has officially unveiled the 2026 Sorento, a midsize SUV designed to strengthen its presence in a fiercely competitive market by combining refreshed styling, upgraded technology, and a slightly higher price tag. The price bump is modest but reflects the expanded standard equipment.

The base LX FWD now starts at $32,190, up $230 from the 2024 model, while the destination fee has been adjusted to $1,445. Higher trims, including the flagship X-Pro SX Prestige AWD, also see a similar increase.

In terms of features, the upgrades are clear. Even the entry-level LX FWD now comes with a leather-wrapped steering wheel and Hands on Detection for improved driver assistance safety. However, Kia has removed built-in Wi-Fi and navigation from the S trim, both FWD and AWD, a surprising move given their widespread availability in today’s market.

The EX trim can be enhanced with a $2,000 package that adds a panoramic sunroof, BOSE premium audio, and ventilated front seats, bringing a more upscale feel. The SX trim, offered exclusively with front-wheel drive, is more generously equipped for 2026, adding an auto-dimming rearview mirror, integrated HomeLink, BOSE audio, rear sunshades, and a heated steering wheel.

The X-Line series, EX AWD, SX AWD, SX Prestige AWD, and the rugged X-Pro SX Prestige AWD all feature standard all-wheel drive along with design tweaks like gloss black grilles and revised bumpers. To boost capability, Kia has added standard Terrain Mode on AWD versions, offering enhanced traction on snow, sand, and mud via a rotary dial on the center console.

Under the hood, buyers can choose between two familiar four-cylinder engines: a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter with 191 HP and 182 lb-ft of torque, or the more powerful 2.5-liter turbo with 281 HP and 311 lb-ft. For efficiency, the base engine paired with FWD leads the lineup with an EPA rating of 26 mpg combined (9.0 l/100 km).