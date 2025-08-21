2026 Jeep Wagoneer spotted on the road with uncovered front end

The 2026 Jeep Wagoneer has been spotted on the road completely undisguised, as shown in spy shots published by Moparinsiders. The images come just weeks after Stellantis released the official teaser for the Grand Wagoneer, confirming the updated design approach the brand has chosen for its flagship combustion SUV.

2026 Jeep Wagoneer: the new American full-size revealed without camouflage

Compared to its predecessor, the new Wagoneer drops the “Wagoneer” script on the front, now replaced by the Jeep logo, a clear signal of the brand’s intention to fully reintegrate the model into its core lineup.

The styling clearly takes cues from the recently launched all-electric Wagoneer S, borrowing its cleaner lines and more modern, aerodynamic design language. Among the standout features are slimmer LED headlights, a redesigned grille, a revised front bumper, and a full-width LED light bar at the rear that echoes the EV’s signature look.

Under the hood, the 3.0-liter twin-turbo Hurricane inline-six remains, delivering 420 hp and 660 Nm (487 lb-ft) of torque. A comeback of the HEMI V8 isn’t off the table but would require additional time and certification, according to CEO Bob Broderdorf.

When it comes to trims, Jeep is expected to move away from the Series I, II, and III naming scheme in favor of more familiar badges such as Limited, Overland, and Summit, already used on other models. The goal is to simplify the lineup and align it with the rest of the brand.

Among the prototypes spotted was what appears to be an evolution of the 2025 Wagoneer Super, featuring a full-black appearance, 22-inch wheels, gloss-black roof, and LED headlights inspired by the Carbide edition. Other test vehicles were seen in Bright White and Velvet Red, both equipped with the Advanced All-Terrain Group package. This shows Jeep’s commitment to maintaining the model’s off-road DNA while reinforcing its premium positioning.