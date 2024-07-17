2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee: here’s what its design could look like

Just a few days ago, spy photos emerged showing the 2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee model during testing. Now the vehicle is shown without its cover, albeit only through some digital renderings, which are fairly reliable. These renderings of the Grand Cherokee, published on a well-known YouTube channel, are particularly realistic and deserve attention, also for the care that has been dedicated to them.

Jeep Grand Cherokee 2026: some renders anticipate what could be its final design

Created by AutoYa, the images focus mainly on the front of the SUV, which would appear significantly renewed. Comparison with the latest version on the market reveals slimmer headlights and a taller main grille. Additionally, there are new lighting units in a new position in the bumper and a very wide lower air intake.

To find correspondences with these renderings, one can consult the spy photos that came out at the beginning of this week. To our surprise, the renderings align faithfully with the design of the 2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee prototype, despite the camouflage covering that hides the new stylistic details.

The digital artist has also imagined the interior of the vehicle. The real 2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee should have a new infotainment system, larger than the current one, as shown in the renderings. These illustrations also reveal redesigned central air vents, a new two-spoke steering wheel with a flat-bottom design, and other possible interior tweaks. Only time will tell how close the renderings are to reality, especially regarding the vehicle’s interior. Jeep could provide more details on the new Grand Cherokee in the coming weeks or months, ahead of its debut. Meanwhile, it can be said that Jeep has maintained a winning formula.