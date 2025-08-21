2026 Jeep Commander launch in Brazil attracts massive attention

Jeep will be one of the main highlights of the 28th edition of the Fartura Festival, taking place from August 22 to 31 in Tiradentes, Minas Gerais, Brazil. The event, which blends gastronomy, culture, and entertainment, will offer ten days of experiences with chefs, producers, researchers, and artists, showcasing the richness of Brazilian cuisine.

2026 Jeep Commander Makes Its Debut at Fartura Festival in Tiradentes

Within the festival, visitors will discover the “Jeep Space”, a dedicated exhibition area where the new 2026 Jeep Commander will be revealed to the public for the first time. The SUV will be on display as a symbol of Jeep’s design, performance, and technology, offering a mix of comfort, refinement, and off-road capability that positions it as a benchmark in its segment.

This is the first Jeep model fully developed outside North America, the result of work by Brazilian engineers. Built in Brazil and backed by a five-year warranty, the Commander strengthens the bond between the brand and the South American market.

The 2026 Commander facelift introduces a refreshed front end with LED headlights, a redesigned grille with Jeep’s iconic seven slots, an updated bumper, and new exclusive wheels. At the rear, the SUV features a sleek new LED light bar that enhances its rugged yet elegant stance.

“The Fartura Festival celebrates the gastronomic culture of Minas Gerais, a region with deep ties to our history. Taking part in this event is also a way to strengthen our connection with the Brazilian public,” said Hugo Domingues, Jeep’s Vice President for South America.

The festival program includes Brazilian and international chefs, food stands, and cultural performances spread across Praça da Rodoviária, Praça do Santíssimo, and Largo das Forras. More than 65,000 visitors are expected. Over the years, Fartura has evolved into a true gastronomic ecosystem, engaging not only industry professionals but also hotels, restaurants, and local businesses.