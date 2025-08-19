2026 Jeep Commander debuts with updated styling, advanced tech and off-road upgrades

In just a few years, the Jeep Commander has become a benchmark among seven-seat SUVs in Brazil. Since its 2021 launch, it has already surpassed 70,000 units sold, standing out for its balance of space, comfort, and off-road capability. It was also the first Jeep model to be fully developed and manufactured in Brazil, underscoring the brand’s strategic importance in the country.

For 2026, the Commander receives a major update, with design tweaks, more technology, and an expanded safety package. Up front, it features redesigned full-LED headlights and a new seven-slot grille, while the rear gets LED taillights with a new signature lighting design and exclusive new wheels for a sportier, more modern look.

Inside, the three-row layout remains standard across all trims, but each gains unique details. The Limited introduces new grey finishes, while the Blackhawk and Overland focus on more refined materials. The top two trims now feature a 360-degree camera system, a new rotary-shift automatic transmission, and an electrically adjustable driver’s seat.

From a technical standpoint, the lineup continues to offer three engine options. The T270 turbo-flex gasoline unit delivers 176 hp, paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission and 4×2 drive. The 2.2 Multijet turbo diesel produces 200 hp and comes with a 9-speed automatic gearbox and 4×4 drive. At the top sits the 2.0 Hurricane turbo, producing 272 hp and 400 Nm of torque, capable of sprinting from 0 to 100 km/h in 7 seconds. This engine is mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission and Jeep’s Active Drive Low 4×4 system with Terrain Selector.

On the technology front, all versions feature a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch infotainment system with built-in Alexa. Starting with the Limited, the Adventure Intelligence Plus system is available, offering remote vehicle monitoring. Safety equipment includes Level 2 ADAS with adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, driver fatigue detection, lane keep assist, and blind-spot monitoring.

Additional highlights include a 5-year warranty, 24/7 roadside assistance, and more than 40 official accessories for customization, such as integrated tow hooks, side steps, and dedicated off-road protection. Maintenance intervals are set at 12,000 km or one year for gasoline and Hurricane engines, and 20,000 km or one year for the diesel.