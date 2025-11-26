2026 Ford Ranger gets major update with new V6 diesel and PHEV options

Ford has paid a high price for placing too much confidence in full electrification alone, giving up one of its most iconic models in the compact segment in recent years. Now, however, the American automaker is looking ahead and putting strong focus on one of its global pillars, the Ford Ranger. The 2026 model year brings a significant update aimed at defending the pickup’s leadership in Europe, especially after the major renewal of the Toyota Hilux.

2026 Ford Ranger: new diesel V6 joins PHEV and EcoBoost lineup

The new Ford Ranger does not radically change its exterior design, but it introduces a series of targeted refinements, particularly for the Platinum trim and the sport-oriented PHEV version. The grille, badges and trim elements now feature a glossy black finish, while the central grille bar adopts a dark chrome look. The 18-inch alloy wheels have been optimized to improve aerodynamics. Two new colors also make their debut: Pearl Acacia Green and Ignite Orange metallic for the Wildtrak version.

Inside the cabin, perceived quality takes a clear step forward. New glossy black inserts appear on the steering wheel, door panels, dashboard and air vents, combined with contrasting gray stitching. The seats are upholstered in black leather with quilting that echoes the bodywork design. The Wildtrak gains additional customization with engraved logos on the seats and double orange decorative stitching.

On the technology front, all Ranger 2026 versions come standard with a new 12-inch central touchscreen and a 12.4-inch configurable digital instrument cluster. Among the new features is a trailer theft alarm that sends a notification to the driver’s smartphone in the event of tampering. Equipment includes Matrix LED headlights, 360-degree ambient lighting, heated and ventilated power-adjustable front seats, the Pro Trailer Backup Assist system and SYNC 4A infotainment. The BlueCruise assisted driving system makes its debut on the pickup but will be reserved exclusively for the PHEV version.

Powertrains are one of the key elements of the update. Alongside the well-known 281-horsepower plug-in hybrid, recently awarded International Pickup of the Year 2026–2027, and the powerful 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 gasoline engine producing 292 horsepower, a long-awaited new diesel option finally arrives. It is a 3.0-liter V6 delivering 240 horsepower and 600 Nm of torque, paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. This directly answers the demands of many customers who were unwilling to give up diesel power.

Ford has confirmed that orders for the new 2026 Ranger will open by the end of the year, with pricing to be announced shortly. The first deliveries are scheduled for May 2026.