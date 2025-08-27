2026 Fiat Toro gains options to enhance cargo capacity and practicality

All the quality, engineering, and safety standards of Stellantis and Mopar accessories are also present in the 2026 Fiat Toro lineup. The six trims of the pickup, Endurance, Freedom, Volcano, Ultra, Volcano Diesel, and Ranch Diesel, are complemented by more than 50 items designed to enhance cargo bed usability, load capacity, everyday practicality, and style.

Over 50 Mopar accessories available for the 2026 Fiat Toro

The highlights of the new accessory range focus on maximizing the functionality of the bed, with elements such as manual and electric hardtops, bed covers, cargo bags, mats, and dividers. For even greater versatility and load capacity, the catalog also includes a bed extender, roof racks, bed crossbars, and a 400 kg tow hook.

Daily practicality is reinforced by features such as a wireless charger, front parking sensors, roof-mounted bike racks, bike covers, and raised-edge floor mats. The list is rounded out by side steps, exhaust tips, mufflers, fender flares, and moldings, all designed with attention to aesthetics.

The 2026 Fiat Toro is Fiat’s most “Moparized” model, meaning it sells the highest number of Mopar accessories. The Toro has revolutionized Brazil’s pickup segment, leading the category for 10 consecutive years. The 2026 model introduces new equipment and a more robust yet refined look, balancing adventurous spirit with comfort, sophistication, and advanced technology.

All Fiat Toro accessories were conceived, developed, and approved by Stellantis-Mopar Engineering teams in Latin America and the United States, the world’s largest pickup market. Installing these accessories makes the vehicle even more complete and secure, preserving integrity, durability, capacity, and quality. Every product meets strict homologation standards, ensuring safety, quality, and warranty compliance, with a high level of local manufacturing integration.

The wide range of accessories for the new 2026 Fiat Toro allows owners to personalize and optimize their vehicles. Options include a practical hardtop, available in both manual and electric versions, as well as functional solutions like a waste container bag. Floor mats are designed for quick removal and are also offered with raised edges for added protection.

For those who want to better organize the cargo bed, available accessories include dividers, extensions, and side brackets. The vehicle’s look and functionality can be further enhanced with roof racks, crossbars, exhaust tips, moldings, and fender flares.

Among the standout functional accessories for the 2026 Fiat Toro are the tow hook, wireless charging pad for smartphones, and front parking sensors that improve safety during maneuvers. For added protection, Mopar also offers an anti-theft wheel bolt, spare wheel lock, and black cap cover. Finally, the traditional roll bar, a bar mounted behind the cab to protect the bodywork, remains available for those who want to give their Toro a distinctive and rugged touch.