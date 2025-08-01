2026 Fiat Toro: first official images revealed as pickup adopts bold new design

Fiat has unveiled the first official images of the new 2026 Toro, the pickup truck that has redefined the segment in Brazil by combining the agility and comfort of an SUV with the robustness and functionality typical of a work vehicle. First introduced in 2016, the Toro has conquered the market with over 600,000 units produced at the Brazilian plant, establishing itself as one of the best-selling and most recognizable models of the Italian automaker in South America.

2026 Fiat Toro: the pickup renews itself with a more decisive design

Now, with the 2026 range, Fiat introduces a significant update, focusing on a more modern, sophisticated, and imposing aesthetic. The video released by the brand clearly shows the vehicle’s new lines. The front grille takes on a more robust appearance thanks to new vertical slats and right angles, recalling the style introduced with the new Grande Panda, which represents the brand’s new stylistic direction in Europe as well.

The front end has also been revised with headlights featuring a sharper and more technological design, while the rear bumper and new wheels complete the stylistic evolution, making the Toro even more expressive and distinctive on the road. This aesthetic update follows the recent restyling that involved other Fiat models destined for the Brazilian market, such as Pulse, Cronos, and Fastback, confirming the brand’s desire to strengthen the visual identity of the entire range.

Interior images and complete details on expected equipment have not yet been released. However, it’s reasonable to expect updates in technology and connectivity as well, sectors where the brand is investing heavily in new-generation models.

On the technical front, everything suggests that the 2026 Toro will continue to offer the well-known 1.3-liter T270 turbo-flex engine, capable of producing 176 horsepower. This powertrain, appreciated for its good compromise between brilliant performance and fuel efficiency, should be paired with a CVT transmission, capable of ensuring smooth and optimized driving, both on urban routes and in extra-urban settings.