2026 Fiat Fastback: new undisguised images leaked ahead of debut

Fiat is preparing for the debut of the new 2026 Fastback in Brazil, with a light restyling that introduces aesthetic and technological innovations following the updates recently applied to the Pulse, from which the model derives. The first units have already arrived at dealerships, a clear signal that the official presentation is now imminent, expected for next week.

2026 Fiat Fastback: arriving in Brazil with restyling featuring mild-hybrid, ADAS and panoramic roof

The Instagram profile @stellantis_clube revealed the new look of the Fastback in preview, publishing images of the Impetus version equipped with the 12V mild-hybrid 1.0 turbo engine. Painted in white, the car shows light but visible modifications compared to the 2025 range: the side air intakes have been redesigned with more pronounced lines, while the front adopts a new grille with vertical elements and a wider, more squared lower section, enriched with details inspired by the Abarth trim.

Among the novelties on the side profile are the new moldings painted in body color, a stylistic detail already introduced on the sporty version, and the 18-inch alloy wheels with dark finish, paired with Continental Contact6 tires. The rearview mirrors integrate the blind spot monitoring system, part of a complete ADAS package that includes automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning and automatic high beams.

The interior of the 2026 Fastback will not undergo revolutions, but will benefit from new finishes, updated materials and new color combinations, differentiated according to trim levels. The main novelty will be the introduction of the panoramic roof, available as an option for the more equipped versions with 1.0 turbo engine and standard on the Abarth.

The engine range will remain unchanged, with the 1.0 turbo powerplant producing 125/130 HP and 20.4 kgfm of torque, paired with a CVT automatic transmission. The 12V mild-hybrid version is also confirmed. It remains to be clarified whether the Limited Edition with 1.3 turbo engine, currently reserved for the Abarth variant, will be maintained in the lineup.