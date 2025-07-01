2026 Fiat Fastback Abarth: everything you need to know about the sporty version

The new 2026 Fiat Fastback Abarth Turbo 270 officially debuts in the Brazilian market, with a starting price set at 177,990 reais, about 6,000 more than the previous generation. In addition to the aesthetic restyling, the sporty coupé SUV introduces numerous technical and functional innovations that improve comfort, safety, and performance.

2026 Fiat Fastback Abarth debuts in Brazil: more power, new look, and advanced features

From a stylistic standpoint, the front end is renewed with a redesigned bumper, more linear side air intakes, and a distinctive red detail. The grille now features concave vertical elements and the “Abarth” name in place of the classic Scorpion logo, which instead remains in a lateral position in silver version. Along the side, the 18-inch wheels painted in black stand out, while the rear maintains the sporty setup with dual exhaust tips.

The interior also receives targeted updates. The 2026 Fastback Abarth features vinyl trim for the front doors, redesigned sport seats with electric adjustment for the driver, and details like the red bar on the dashboard, which matches the carbon fiber-style finishes. The central panel remains unchanged, while the interior trim is predominantly black, in full Abarth style.

The heart of the 2026 Fastback Abarth is the 1.3 Turbo Flex 270 engine, capable of delivering up to 185 HP with ethanol (180 HP with gasoline) and 27.5 kgfm of torque. The six-speed automatic transmission ensures responsiveness and smoothness, while the “Poison” button on the steering wheel allows you to accentuate the SUV’s sporty nature, making it even more reactive. The dual exhaust emphasizes the sound and character of the car, which proves to be fun even on track use.

The technological equipment is rich and includes a panoramic sunroof, leather seats, sport steering wheel with flat bottom, automatic climate control, multimedia system with 10.1-inch touch screen compatible with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, voice commands, high-definition rear camera, remote start, and wireless smartphone charger.

Among the safety systems, the most modern ADAS are not missing, such as automatic emergency braking, lane keeping, and automatic high beams. There’s also blind spot monitoring, parking sensors, electronic stability control, six airbags, hill holder, and ISOFIX system for child seats. The 2026 Fastback Abarth is available in Volcano Black, Monte Carlo Red, Banchisa White, and Strato Gray, with the roof always in contrasting black.