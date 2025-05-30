2026 Dodge Durango: here’s what’s new in the updated lineup

Dodge renews the Durango lineup for the 2026 model year, with a particular focus on the ever-popular Durango R/T equipped with a HEMI engine. Among the main novelties is the introduction of the new Blacktop Redline appearance package, the return of the R/T Tow N Go package as a standalone option, and an updated range of wheels for the R/T trim. The new lineup will include the Durango GT, the Durango R/T with a 5.7-liter HEMI V8 engine capable of delivering 360 horsepower and 490 Nm of torque, and the 710-horsepower Durango SRT Hellcat, confirmed as the most powerful gasoline SUV ever produced.

2026 Dodge Durango: Blacktop Redline package debuts and most popular versions return

“The Dodge Durango is the only three-row SUV with a true muscle car soul,” declared Matt McAlear, brand CEO. “With the only V8 in its category under $50,000 and extraordinary performance, the Durango continues to stand out. Retail sales grew 64% in the first quarter year-over-year. For 2026, we want to offer even more accessibility to superior performance and capability.”

The new Durango continues to offer a winning combination of power, versatility, and practicality. With three rows of seating, 50 possible configurations, and a maximum cargo capacity of 85.1 cubic feet, the SUV manages to reconcile its sporty soul with family needs. The engine range, from the efficient V6 to the extreme SRT Hellcat version, allows every enthusiast to find the ideal balance between performance and daily usability.

In terms of safety, the 2026 Durango will be equipped with over 60 driver assistance technologies, including blind spot monitoring with trailer detection, seven standard airbags, curtain airbags extended across all three rows, side airbags mounted in the front seats, active headrests, adaptive cruise control with stop function, Rear Cross Path Detection, and the Uconnect Access system with 911 calling and roadside assistance.

The Durango GT and Durango R/T models will be orderable in the United States starting in June, with expected arrival at dealerships in the third quarter of 2025. The suggested retail price will be $38,495 for the GT version, while the R/T will start at $49,995. Details regarding the 2026 Durango SRT Hellcat will be announced later, also during the third quarter.