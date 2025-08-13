2025 Ram 2500/3500 updated with more power and features in Brazil

Ram has unveiled its 2025 Heavy Duty lineup in Brazil, featuring the 2500 and 3500 models with major upgrades in performance, design, and technology. The headline act is the Cummins High-Output 6.7L Turbodiesel, now delivering 436 hp and 1,458 Nm of torque, making these pickups the most powerful diesels on the Brazilian market.

The range will be offered in three trims: 2500 Laramie, 3500 Laramie Night Edition, and the flagship 3500 Limited Longhorn. All receive a facelift that includes redesigned grilles, full LED headlights with cornering function and automatic high beams, plus new alloy wheels and trim-specific details. The Night Edition stands out with gloss-black finishes and an all-black interior, while the Limited Longhorn brings premium cabin materials such as high-grade leather and genuine wood inlays.

Inside, the updates focus on comfort and technology. There’s a fully customizable 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and, on the 3500, a massive 14.5-inch central display, the largest in the segment in Brazil, offering features like a 360° camera system, Ram Connect multimedia, heated and ventilated front seats, and Wi-Fi connectivity for up to eight devices. Dual wireless smartphone charging pads are available, alongside ten USB ports (five Type-C) and 115V outlets.

Comfort is further enhanced with improved sound insulation, acoustic glass for the front windows, and active noise cancellation. The 3500 Limited Longhorn comes standard with a Harman/Kardon audio system featuring 16 speakers and a 750-watt subwoofer.

Under the hood, the updated Cummins inline-six features redesigned block and head, revised intake and exhaust, upgraded glow plugs, and a variable-geometry turbocharger. The engine is paired with an eight-speed TorqueFlite HD automatic transmission, optimized to deliver peak torque while reducing cruising RPM. The electronic 4×4 system offers 4×2, 4×4 High, and 4×4 Low modes, enabling towing capacities of up to 9,079 kg and a maximum payload of 1,599 kg.

Work-oriented features include power-extending mirrors, a Mopar trailer monitoring camera, and Trailer Assist for guided reversing maneuvers. The Rambox storage system remains a highlight, with two 244-liter side bins in the bed, waterproof, illuminated, and perfect for storing tools or even food and drinks.

The interior offers multiple storage compartments, heated and foldable rear seats, and a fold-out platform under the second row for a flat internal load surface. The 2025 Ram Heavy Duty will be available in three colors: Granite Crystal Silver, Diamond Black, and Bright White, once again raising the bar for full-size pickups in the Brazilian market.