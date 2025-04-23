2025 Jeep Compass, the countdown begins: will it be like this?

After the latest spy photos, which appeared online in the last few hours, digital creator Nikita Chuicko has created new renders showing what the final design of the new SUV might look like. According to these latest spy photos, it seems this will be the appearance that most closely resembles the production model.

Jeep Compass 2025: here’s what the final look of the new model should be

The front features the classic seven-slot grille, with slim and modern optical clusters, while just above are lights with a new design. The side profile, however, seems destined to remain faithful to the current generation. Notable features include square wheel arches, muscular panels, and traditional door handles. The rear window line matches a high beltline and a slightly inclined roof at the back. The rear should feature more pronounced changes, particularly in the design of the tailgate, bumper, and taillights.

The digital creator chose a two-tone configuration for the renders, with the body in white and the roof, pillars, and mirrors in black. The five double-spoke wheels are painted gray and paired with red brake calipers, while black plastic trim protects the side skirts, bumpers, and wheel arches. The look is completed by the “Compass” script on the front doors and the “Jeep” logo on the front and rear.

From a technical standpoint, the new Compass will be based on the STLA Medium platform, shared with models such as the Citroën C5 Aircross, Peugeot e-3008, and Opel Grandland. This base is designed to accommodate both traditional engines and electrified solutions. Alongside the zero-emission version, there will be gasoline variants with mild hybrid technology, plug-in hybrids, and probably also a new dual-motor electric version with all-wheel drive.