2025 Drive for Design North America: opportunities for students to design future Chrysler vehicles

Grand-prize-winning designer to receive a summer internship in Ram Truck design studio and invitation to be student judge at the prestigious EyesOn Design car show

2025 Drive for Design Competition Stellantis North America for Chrysler

The Stellantis North America design team is calling all high school students interested in creating their dream Chrysler brand vehicle to enter the 13th annual Drive for Design contest. Now eligible high schoolers from around the U.S. will have the opportunity to create and share their own personal vision of a future Chrysler vehicle.

The storied Chrysler brand marks its 100th anniversary in 2025. In addition to creating groundbreaking technologies and achieving various engineering feats throughout its first century, the brand has produced some of the most iconic American automotive designs known the world over.

2024 Drive for Design first-place sketch from contest winner, Rohan Seiber, 11th grade, Portola Valley, California.

The inspiration behind the Drive for Design contest comes from Mark Trostle, senior vice president, Ram Truck and Mopar design. Trostle himself won an early iteration of this contest as a high schooler in 1987 and remembers it enthusiastically.

“To this day, I love to draw cars and trucks, so without a doubt I was genuinely inspired by the opportunity early in my career to create my own version of a cool futuristic car,” Trostle said. “Every year, we’re excited and proud to be able to enlist the promising young talent and to enlighten their parents about automotive design and the many opportunities this type of career path can offer.”

First place – Rocco Morales, 12th Grade, Northville, Michigan

In addition to the summer design internship in the Ram Truck design studio, the grand-prize winner will also receive:

Apple iPad Pro and Apple Pencil

Featured post on Stellantis North America social media channels

Invitation to serve as a student judge at the prestigious EyesOn Design car show at Ford House in Grosse Pointe, Michigan

Prizes for the second- and third-place finishers include:

Apple iPad Pro and Apple Pencil

Virtual networking opportunity with the Stellantis Design Team

Featured post on Stellantis North America social media channels

Invitation to serve as a student judge at the prestigious EyesOn Design car show at Ford House in Grosse Pointe, Michigan

Scholarship to College for Creative Studies three-week Precollege Summer Experience “Transportation Design” program in Detroit, Michigan: July 13 – August 2, 2025

All student-created entries must be submitted by midnight EDT on Friday, April 25, 2025. One grand-prize winner and two additional finalists will be selected from all valid entries. For detailed contest rules, information on how to submit sketches and free resources for students of all ages, visit StellantisDriveForDesign.com.

Students, teachers and parents can follow the contest on the Stellantis North America social media channels and learn about automotive design. Weekly contest updates and content will be posted every Tuesday with the hashtag #DriveForDesign.

Notable Drive for Design winners:

2014 winner: Alex Fischer (Rochester, Michigan), former intern

2024 winner: Rohan Seiber (Portola Valley, California), former intern

2016 winner: Ben Treinen (Loveland, Ohio), Ram Truck Interior Design Studio employee

2015 winner: Dongwon Kim (Cupertino, California), Advanced Design Studio employee

2023 winner: Rocco Morales (Northville, Michigan), first high school student intern

2021 winner: Vincent Piaskowski (Birmingham, Michigan), 2024 summer intern

2020 winner: Job Skandera (Santa Rosa, California), former intern

2019 winner: Max Cooper (Miami, Florida), former intern

2015 winner: Josh Blundo (Moultonborough, New Hampshire), former intern