2024’s most popular car colors revealed

Choosing car colors is one of the most important prerogatives in the early stages of purchasing a new vehicle. Car colors represent a distinctive trait of the owner’s personality, chosen based on personal taste and feelings. The choice of ideal color has always provided useful insights into individual choices and is analyzed year after year.

The Automotive Color Report produced by Basf, one of the major global suppliers of automotive paints, provides us with information about the most common car colors each year. The Automotive Color Report for 2024 indicates that white represents the most frequently chosen paint color globally, with a 34% share of the total, followed by black with a 22% share. The growing popularity of some previously less considered shades like green, yellow, and beige appears very interesting. Grey is consistently present, totaling 20% of preferences in the global market.

Here are the most chosen car colors in different regions of reference

Looking at the most appreciated car colors by motorists based on their market region, drivers in the EMEA Region, which includes data from Europe, Middle East, and Africa, still choose the so-called “achromatic” colors, namely white, black, and various available shades of grey. The share allocated to these paint shades has increased to 80% compared to 72% recorded in 2021, for example. In the EMEA Area, white remains the most appreciated color with a 27% share, followed by grey with a 22% share. Beige follows with a 2% share, gaining important percentage points by doubling what was recorded at the end of 2023.

White also triumphs in the United States with 29% of the total (down 5% compared to 2023) among the most chosen car colors, followed by grey which, thanks to its multiple shades, totals 20%. Black represents 20% of the overall figure, showing a decrease of 2% compared to the previous year.

We conclude with the Asia-Pacific Region, where “achromatic” colors also dominate with a total of 83%. Black stands at 24% of the total, measuring a 2% growth compared to the end of 2023. White also decreases by 2% in this region, while remaining the most chosen car color in 38% of cases. Yellow shows a 2% increase.