2024 Opel Grandland expects a 700 km electric and ICE versions

The new Opel Grandland has been officially unveiled. The new version comes standard with many design cues from the Opel Experimental concept car. These include the new 3D Vizor with the illuminated central Opel Blitz at the front and the illuminated Opel logo at the rear. Also new are the Intelli-Lux Pixel HD lighting system with over 50,000 elements, the STLA Medium platform specifically designed for battery-electric vehicles, and the new flat battery pack that can accommodate a 98 kWh battery. This means that the new Opel Grandland Electric can travel up to 700 kilometers on a single charge.

Opel Grandland: first details of the new SUV revealed

With the new Opel Grandland, the German automaker is making electric mobility even more attractive and suitable for everyday use. The new Grandland is the first Opel to benefit from the Stellantis STLA Medium platform, designed specifically for electric models. The new architecture, the new flat battery pack with a battery capacity of up to 98 kWh, the new generation electric motor and other energy-saving features such as the heat pump, ensure that the new Grandland Electric can cover up to around 700 kilometers, estimated according to the WLTP cycle, with a single charge.

The new Grandland is 173 mm longer, 19 mm higher and 64 mm wider than its predecessor, for a total vehicle length of 4,650 mm, 1,905 mm width and 1,660 mm height. Together with the alloy wheels up to 20 inches, the new Grandland clearly marks the top of the Opel SUV range. The sharp design of the front of the Opel brand also plays a decisive role: the new 3D Vizor integrates the illuminated Opel flash and the innovative “Edge Light” technology. At the same time, the new Grandland takes up the “Opel Compass” design of the Opel Experimental concept: the vertical fold and the horizontal Vizor converge with the electrified Opel Blitz in the center.

However, the new illuminated Opel Blitz is not the only lighting innovation on the new Grandland. Also celebrating its premiere is the industry-leading Intelli-Lux Pixel Matrix HD light. For the first time, the system has over 50,000 elements (exactly 51,200, or 25,600 per side) and allows for high-resolution light distribution.

Depending on the respective traffic situation, the camera detects oncoming and preceding road users and the Intelli-Lux Pixel Matrix HD light illuminates even more precisely than previous matrix lighting technologies. The system offers an even brighter and more uniform distribution of light without dazzling other motorists and pedestrians.

Its two-tone paintwork, contrasting roof and panels visually elongate the new Grandland and emphasize its elegant appearance. The body design is clearly structured and appears both fluid and organic at the same time. The sharp lines of the wheel arches merge into the flanks of the vehicle and give the wheels a greater presence. The remaining panels around the wheel arches and in the lower part of the body ensure a robust appearance. The long wheelbase of 2,784 millimeters and the steeply inclined tailgate also increase the space in the passenger compartment and in the rear compartment. The rear seat can be split in the ratio 40:20:40, allowing a cargo volume of up to 1,641 liters.

The new Opel Grandland is the first production model from the German automaker to integrate an illuminated OPEL lettering in the center of its compass-shaped light signature. In addition, Opel underlines the “Greenovation” approach of thinking and building a car in a resource-saving way: the model name is no longer in chrome letters, but is instead embossed in the center of the tailgate.

The driver and passengers of the new Opel Grandland are greeted by an interior that is both bold and clear, as well as warm and welcoming. Horizontal lines, such as from the dashboard to the doors, reinforce the feeling of width and spaciousness, while the 16-inch central display, slightly inclined towards the driver, and the high center console exude sportiness. Behind the steering wheel, a large fully digital display provides the most important information.

Together with the Intelli-HUD head-up display, it ensures that the driver can always keep their eyes on the road and thus enjoy the driving pleasure. In addition, the Pure mode can be selected manually or automatically. This reduces the content of the driver’s information display, head-up display and central screen to the minimum necessary, further minimizing distractions, especially when driving in the rain or at night. As is typical of Opel, frequently used settings such as the air conditioning can be controlled simply and intuitively using just a few physical buttons.

The side vents are located in the doors, extending across the entire width of the instrument panel. The rest of the cabin design of the new Opel Grandland also emphasizes the feel-good atmosphere and high quality: the upper part of the dashboard has a technical design and offers two surface structures. The “Edge Light” motif of the new Opel Vizor is also reflected here: colors and lighting characteristics are used precisely and blend in with the indirect ambient light of the displays and door inserts. The central part of the dashboard is covered in fabric and merges visually with the doors, which also conveys a high level of quality.

The ergonomic seats, which Opel has further developed and equipped with new comfort features, are certified by Aktion Gesunder Rücken eV and have won numerous awards, guaranteeing pure and, above all, relaxed driving pleasure. Active side airbags are available for the first time in the new Opel Grandland. The two airbags housed in the cheeks of the backrests improve lateral support and can be adjusted according to personal preferences. In addition, the driver’s seat offers both ventilation and massage functions.

The patented Intelli-Seat ergonomics feature is already standard on all front seats. A special element in the center of the seat reduces pressure on the coccyx and increases driving comfort, even on long highway trips. Second-row passengers benefit from 20 millimeters more legroom than the previous Grandland. In line with Opel’s “Greenovation” approach, all interior fabrics and trims are made from 100% recycled material.

For customers who do not want to travel in fully electric mode, Opel’s electrified engine range offers further alternatives. The new Grandland plug-in hybrid offers up to around 85 kilometers of emission-free range.

“The new Opel Grandland represents a milestone for Opel. This means that every Opel is now available in an electrified version. This is a major step forward in our strategy. The new Grandland was designed and developed in Rüsselsheim and will be built in Eisenach. The link to the Opel Experimental is unmistakable and offers innovations seen for the first time with this extraordinary concept car. The new Grandland will strengthen our position in the important C-SUV segment,” says Florian Huettl, CEO of Opel.