2018 Ferrari 812 Superfast Canadian with only 6,000 Miles at auction

This Italian supercar is an incredible concentration of technology and performance. The Ferrari 812 Superfast, was designed under the strong guidance of Flavio Manzoni at the Ferrari Styling Centre. This car, has been coated in the iconic Rosso Corsa, highlights a sporty and aggressive design. Despite the car’s outstanding performance, the car has only a few scratches on the front splitter, which is evidence of heavy use.

Exclusive performance interior combined with technology and comfort

The interior of this 2018 Ferrari 812 Superfast, a perfect representation of sportiness and luxury, features Daytona sports seats, which envelop those who climb aboard and are also electrically adjustable. They are upholstered in fine black leather with contrasting red stitching and Cavallino Rampante logo. The atmosphere is further enhanced by elegant carbon fiber trim and details such as carpeted floor mats and leather headlining. The Rosso Corsa bodywork has been suitably matched with the black leather interior and carbon fiber accents, which contributes to a luxurious and sporty ambience.

The car is equipped with a wealth of technological features. For example, we find a sophisticated infotainment system with satellite navigation and auxiliary display for the passenger, a reversing camera that is particularly useful for performing maneuvers safely, and bi-zone automatic climate control for optimal comfort in all conditions.

Sports steering wheel and racing instrumentation and other details

The steering wheel has been covered in a combination of carbon fiber and leather. At first glance, its sportiness and functionality can be seen. CNC-machined aluminum shift paddles, integrated LED shift lights, driving mode selector and power button have all been positioned to be within easy reach of the rider. The instrumentation, with the classic central tachometer and two configurable TFT screens, allows for an engaging and information-rich ride.

The digital odometer shows rather low mileage, which is a testament to the car’s young age and the care with which it has been used and also maintained. Every detail, from the choice of materials to the care of the finish, has been designed to be performance and stylistic.

Ferrari engine and Carfax ratio

Under the rear hood of this car is a mighty 6.5-liter Ferrari V12 engine, capable of delivering an impressive 785 horsepower and 530 Nm of torque. This powerplant, has recently undergone a power cut, and it unloads all its power to the rear wheels through a sophisticated 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission with steering-wheel paddles and Ferrari’s trademark E-Diff self-locking differential. To further enhance performance, a Novitec X-pipe sports exhaust system has also been installed. More detailed pictures of the engine compartment are available in the photo gallery. Also taking the Carfax report for reference, the car has never been in an accident or otherwise damaged. Although there is no traditional title, the vehicle is sold with Alberta license plates, which in this Canadian province is equivalent to the ownership document. More information is available on the Bring a Trailer website, where we can also note the current auction price of $81,769, with a deadline within 5 days of January 12.