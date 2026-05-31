2016 Honda Civic and 2026 Acura MDX share the same sensor nightmare

American Honda Motor has found itself untangling a rather unsettling mess involving front passenger seat weight sensors that are prone to cracking and short-circuiting. The consequence? Airbags that might unexpectedly deploy during an accident, drastically increasing the risk of injury instead of preventing it. The root cause: a capacitor on the sensor’s printed circuit board failed because a tier-1 supplier, Aisin Electronics Illinois, swapped in a substandard alternative base material after their own sub-supplier was paralyzed by a natural disaster.

This alternative material was never properly verified for long-term survival, creating a massive automotive headache encompassing everything from the Odyssey to the luxury MDX, alongside mainstays like the Accord, CR-V, HR-V, Pilot, and Ridgeline.

When the sensor shorts out, the SRS warning light flashes on, while the passenger airbag indicator goes stubbornly dark. Honda began quietly probing the depth of this hole in February 2025, expanding on a prior 24V-064 recall after realizing the rot had spread far beyond the initial batch.

Between February 2021 and October 2025, the manufacturer racked up 228 warranty claims. Fortunately, no actual injuries have been reported so far. The corporate penance requires dealers to inspect VINs and replace the compromised tech with brand-new sensors built using the original, certified material, which the supplier thankfully reverted to four years ago, shielding most vehicles built after January 7, 2022. Known owners can expect an official notification letter by July 6, 2026, to address an issue that has already triggered no less than 11 separate service bulletins.

Honda Motor closed out March and the first quarter by absolutely printing cash in the United States. The brand established an all-time quarterly sales record for Honda hybrids and the Passport, with the rugged TrailSport trim accounting for over 80% of the Passport’s sales mix. The CR-V maintained its absolute dominance with 99,437 units delivered, flanked by a robust 57,500 Civics and 37,317 Accords.

Apparently, American buyers are utterly infatuated with Honda’s record-breaking hybrid efficiency. Even if they have to cross their fingers whenever someone sits in the passenger seat.