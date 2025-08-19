1996 Dodge Viper GTS with just 45 miles sells for $133,000

When it comes to American sports cars, few evoke the same emotional impact as the Dodge Viper GTS. Unveiled in 1996, this coupe combined unmistakable styling with the raw brutality of an 8.0-liter V10, channeling all its power through a six-speed Tremec manual gearbox with no electronic aids whatsoever. No traction control, no advanced ABS, just mechanical muscle and the driver’s courage.

Dodge Viper with barely 45 miles remains a stunning coupe

The GTS introduced several details that would go on to become iconic: the famous double-bubble roof, the blue paint with white racing stripes, and a silhouette that instantly became poster material for an entire generation of enthusiasts.

For most owners, the Viper was synonymous with extreme, adrenaline-fueled driving, a car to be used without restraint. But the example recently sold on Bring a Trailer, part of the “Barn Find Viper Collection” curated by Silver Arrow Cars, is a true exception. With only 45 miles (about 70 km) on the odometer, it is an extraordinarily well-preserved time capsule.

Finished in the celebrated Viper GTS Blue with official Indianapolis 500 Pace Car graphics, it retains its original 17-inch wheels, Michelin Pilot SX tires, and even factory headlights. The black leather interior is in pristine condition, featuring bolstered sport seats, air conditioning, power windows, an Alpine CD stereo, and dual airbags.

Under the hood lies the original V10, rated at 450 hp and 490 lb-ft of torque, figures that in the 1990s could intimidate even Europe’s finest supercars. The original sales documents confirm delivery in Tennessee with a sticker price of $69,300.

The auction closed at $133,000, with the sale including full documentation and a clean Carfax report confirming the car’s authenticity. Unsurprisingly, the comments section was divided: some criticized the previous owner for never driving it, while others praised the meticulous preservation that makes this Viper one of a kind. The only question now is whether the new buyer will treat it as a work of art to be admired rather than driven.