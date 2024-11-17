1991 Lancia Delta HF Integrale at US auction

On this occasion we want to talk about a Lancia Delta HF Integrale 16V, a certainly mythical car that has been revised. The car is the end result of a series of precise and radical modifications.

History and characteristics of the Lancia Delta

We are talking about a 1991 Lancia Delta HF Integrale 16V which was completely refurbished in Europe and then sent to the states last June of this year. The first modifications that are sure to jump out at you are its paint job, installation of flared fenders, safety cage, Martini livery and a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four engine. It is all-wheel drive and also comes with a five-speed manual transmission, with a Ferguson center differential and a Torsen rear differential.

As also confirmed by the same auction site bringatrailer.com, the six-digit odometer shows only 2,268 kilometers (~1,400 miles), about 50 of which were added by the current owner. The total mileage is therefore unknown. The 2.0-liter DOHC inline-four turbocharged engine and replacement intercooler is transversely mounted and was installed during construction in 2024. It also appears that the engine was built with forged pistons, polished and ported internal parts, and a high-capacity oil pump.

There are also a long list of add-ons, such as, Garrett GTX turbocharger, custom intercooler, ECU Master engine management system, aluminum radiator, 120-amp alternator, Siemens fuel injectors, Bosch high-flow fuel pump, balance shaft eliminator kit, larger bore throttle body

Car interior features and other equipment

The cockpit is noticeable without the rear seat, as well as being stripped of the carpets and headliner. Instead, it currently has a body-color safety cage surrounding the Takata bucket seats in red fabric with harnesses. The electric windows in the front have been retained unlike the climate controls, which have been removed. An aluminum fuel cell is mounted in the rear cargo area. The MOMO steering wheel has been covered in Alcantara and is equipped with a 240-mph speedometer, a 9,000-rpm tachometer, and gauges for boost pressure. In addition, there are also voltage, fuel level, coolant temperature, oil pressure and oil temperature. The car also has been equipped with BC Racing adjustable suspension and 17-inch OZ Racing wheels. Other important parts of the car are definitely those Brembo brakes, Takata Racing shell seats and harnesses, rally lights, a stainless steel exhaust system with Magnaflow silencer.

The car up for auction also possesses steel and fiberglass fenders in company with front and rear bumpers that were specially modified before being painted white during processing. Just during that time, red and blue Martini-style graphics were also added along with four driving lights. The 17-inch OZ Racing wheels are fitted with 255/40 Nankang tires. The dyno chart indicates a maximum output of 419 horsepower and torque of 525 lb-ft. To end we can say that the car is currently at auction at a price of $42,069, and will end in 3 days from today, November 17, 2024. We will see who gets this model that has attracted many fans over time, particularly from the rally industry.