1989 Dodge Dakota Sport Convertible: a must-have bargain at $6,600

At Mecum’s Indy Fall Special auction event, one particular piece of news is making the rounds, leaving classic car enthusiasts almost incredulous. In fact, we are talking about a very rare 1989 Dodge Dakota Sport Convertible that has been awarded to a new owner for a modest $6,600, including expenses. For such a vehicle this is a real bargain for an automotive gem that represents a decidedly unprecedented story in the history of the American Dodge brand.

The 1989 Dodge Dakota Sport Convertible at a dream price.

During the running of the Indy Fall Special at Mecum, a very rare automotive example was sold at an incredibly low price for what was thought to be its value. A 1989 Dodge Dakota Sport Convertible sold for only $6,600, including expenses. This is a convertible pickup truck, which in Dodge’s years of workmanship is definitely one of a kind. This event can be described as a true anomaly for 1980s motoring.

Born out of a collaboration between Dodge and the American Sunroof Company (ASC), the Dakota Sport Convertible was a car that was always characterized for being decidedly out-of-the-box. The car was equipped with a 3.9-liter V6 engine and a five-speed manual transmission, equipment that offered an exciting and unique ride, bringing together the strong practicality of a pickup truck with the freedom of a car you use to go out and explore. The vinyl soft top was manually operated, and if we think of such a scene nowadays, we are immediately reminded of the carefree attitude of those years. A true direct contact with nature, something few vehicles were able to offer a driver and his passengers.

Limited production, and unmistakable styling

What makes the news of the low price at which it was sold even more relevant is that the car was produced in limited numbers, only about 2,482 in the first year of production. Although we now see it as a gem, at the time the Dodge Dakota Sport Convertible failed to win over the public. In fact, the car was priced quite high and the niche market to which it could appeal narrowed considerably, severely limiting the vehicle’s commercial success. But of course, as the decades passed, this car became increasingly sought after by enthusiasts and collectors around the world.

Speaking in terms of aesthetics, the Dakota Sport Convertible was distinguished by its fixed roll bar, sporty alloy wheels and “Sport” decals that highlighted its racy character. The well-detailed cabin offered a good level of comfort and fairly comprehensive equipment, which included air conditioning and a quality stereo system.

Today, therefore, the Dakota Sport Convertible is regarded as an object of desire for all those who are fans of classic cars. For this very set of reasons, its sale at a particularly low price left everyone speechless. So, for more information it is possible to visit the site Mecum in auction where precisely is the official source with all the details of this 1989 Dodge Dakota Sport Convertible.