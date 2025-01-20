1986 Alfa Romeo Spider Graduate in Texas goes to auction

This charming Spider, with its blue bodywork and black leatherette interior, is a beautiful representation of Pininfarina’s signature Italian design. Under the hood, a powerful 2.0L DOHC engine delivers an engaging drive, while the 5-speed manual gearbox and self-locking differential ensure a drive that is sure to be very engaging for those behind the wheel. So let us see what are all the features that have been collected on this car.

Equipment and miles on the speedometer

This 1986 Alfa Romeo Spider Graduate has been finished in blue over black leatherette and is powered by a 2.0-liter inline-four DOHC connected to a five-speed manual transmission and a self-locking differential. Features include a black convertible top, 14-inch Campagnolo Daytona alloy wheels, four-wheel disc brakes, a rear spoiler, a Bluetooth stereo, and a wood steering wheel and shift knob.

Purchased by the seller in 2024, this S3 Spider Graduate shows 85,000 miles and is offered without reserve with an owner’s manual, a clean Carfax report, and a Texas title in the seller’s name. The Pininfarina-designed body, as we anticipated, has been painted blue, and exterior details include a black convertible top and trunk, front spoiler, rear spoiler, and Quadrifoglio badges. Dents and scratches are present on the bodywork.

Engine power and other features of the car at auction

Campagnolo Daytona 14″ alloy wheels are fitted with Toyo Extensa A/S 195/60 tires. Braking is handled by power-assisted discs on each corner. The wraparound seats are upholstered in black leatherette, and fittings include ventilation windows, a wooden shift knob, digital clock and Bluetooth stereo system. A wood-rimmed Nardi steering wheel frames Jaeger instrumentation consisting of a 140 mph speedometer, 8k rpm tachometer, and gauges for oil pressure, voltage, fuel level, and coolant temperature. The six-digit odometer shows 85k miles, about 2k of which were added under the current ownership. As we can see, it seems that despite the years, the car has not traveled great distances, which has preserved its condition.

The 2.0-liter DOHC inline-four has Bosch L-Jetronic fuel injection for a factory rated 115 horsepower and 110 lb-ft of torque. The seller says the pre-sale service involved replacing spark plugs and ignition wires, performing a tune-up, and changing the oil. Power is transmitted to the rear wheels via a five-speed manual transmission and a self-locking differential. The clutch master cylinder was replaced in November 2024. The Carfax report is free of accidents or other damage. The Texas title states “VIN certification voided” in the remarks section. These are all the features that were provided by the Bring a Trailer site, on which you can also note that the 1986 Alfa Romeo Spider Graduate is up for auction for four more days beginning Jan. 19, at a current price of $1,000. Again, in this one thanks to the auction site, all fans of vintage cars and especially of the Alfa Romeo brand and Pininfarina’s never-failing style, have before them a golden opportunity to put a piece of automotive history in their garage.