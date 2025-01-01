1970 Plymouth Hemi ‘Cuda featured in Mecum Kissimmee

There are certainly few cars that can best represent American muscle cars like the 1970 Plymouth HEMI ‘Cuda. This remarkable example, created in the iconic Hi-Impact Lime Light Green color, is set to be sold at the Mecum Kissimmee auction on Jan. 18, 2025. The car is being made available with only 37,957 miles on the odometer. This ‘Cuda thus makes available to enthusiasts a great combination of power and meticulous restoration.

Plymouth equipment and interior at auction

This 1970 Plymouth HEMI ‘Cuda Lime Light Green‘ is a powerful 7.0-liter (426 cubic inch) Hemi V8 that delivers 425 horsepower and features matching numbers. This engine, with its distinctive hemispherical cylinder heads and twin Carter 4-body carburetors, takes on muscle car dominance significance in their best period in history.

This engine was connected to a TorqueFlite automatic transmission and an A36 performance axle with a 3.55 SureGrip rear differential. With this equipment, the car is designed to offer both exceptional performance and a look that certainly does not go unnoticed. The complete restoration, performed on a rolling dyno, left no detail out. The vibrant Lime Light Green paint was paired perfectly with HEMI Hockey Stick side graphics, an N96 Shaker hood with studs, and steel wheels with small-diameter hubcaps, all wrapped in BFGoodrich radial tires with white lettering.

The cabin of this ‘Cuda presents itself to the public with a particularly sporty style, designed to best accommodate the driver and transport him or her into an intense and engaging ride. The bucket seats, contoured like boxing gloves and upholstered in sleek black vinyl, give great lateral support that leaves nothing to be desired, keeping the body well anchored even in the most challenging turns. The center console, with its classic Slapstik gear shift lever, is an invitation to take command of the car as it travels all kinds of roads.

Interior and various features

The Rallye instrument panel, with its very well-displayed gauges and speedometer topping 150 mph, seems to want to show a sense of power and freedom at the same time. The tachometer, always before the driver’s eyes, also gives the ability to push the engine to its limits. The clock, a very refined touch within such a sporty setting, is meant to remind the driver that even in a fast, sporty car, there is room for elegance. The interior is complemented by a push-button AM Solid State radio, a device that best combines functionality and style, and a practical rear defroster, very important for dealing with colder days. Dual chrome mirrors, adjustable from the driver’s seat, give a wide view and also class.

This ‘Cuda Lime Light Green, is an American icon as we may have been able to tell from the features we discussed, a true masterpiece of engineering and design that represents the wild spirit of muscle cars. Its lines, the power of its Hemi engine, and its sporty interior make it a car that many people want to have in their garage.