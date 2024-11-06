1970 Plymouth Cuda ‘INFECTED’ featured by Ringbrothers for 2024 SEMA

Legendary customizer Ringbrothers has unveiled his latest creation to the world. It talks about a 1970 Plymouth ‘Cuda that has been completely reimagined and dubbed with the name “INFECTED.” it was also unveiled at 2024 SEMA , representing prestige craftsmanship. This creation combines wild spirit that has always characterized the muscle cars of the 1970s, with the most innovative technologies.

Noteworthy work by Ringbrothers

Approximately 5600 business -hours were spent on the transformation of this car, so a good amount of labor time. The structure of the vehicle was completely redone with a new design, with a lengthened wheelbase, shorter fenders and a very mean front end that greatly improves its aerodynamics. In every detail, the attention paid was utmost.

The engine that pushes this “INFECTED” model beyond its limits is a Mopar HELLCrate Redeye HEMI supercharged 807-horsepower V8. It has also been mated to a six-speed manual transmission, and at the same time, the car’s chassis is designed to deliver racing performance. The suspension is fully adjustable, and the brakes on it are high-performance and ensure a completely safe ride even when pushing the limits.

Distinctive interior and livery

The interior of the vehicle was made by Upholstery Unlimited, and it looks like a perfect blend of luxury and sport, two characters that are usually quite different from each other. The seats were made of white leather, the details in carbon fiber. There are also modern infotainment systems that take care of recreating a very sophisticated but also cozy environment. The livery is bright pink, which has been called “Pink Eye.” In this case, it is an homage to the famous cars of the 1970s, which stands in sharp contrast to the aggressive lines of the car.

With the INFECTED Car, Ringbrothers has been able to confirm its skills in this field, creating cars that are quite extraordinary. In fact, the car is not only meant to be seen as a show car, but also as a true work of engineering that brings to mind the American style of muscle cars.

What makes INFECTED special?

Thus, we can say that the INFECTED car has been made special through each and every one of its components, from the carbon fiber hood to the light alloy wheels. Each of them, specially created and tailored for the kind of car. The absolute supercar performance, with a supercharged V8 engine and its trim that can certainly stand out in the field of racing cars. Also worth mentioning is the luxurious interior, with great comfort and technology for consumers. To top it off, the car is a thoroughly modern and contemporary icon of the Plymouth ‘Cuda.

In all likelihood, Ringbrothers has succeeded in creating a car that will be talked about for a long time. However to learn more about the INFECTED, you can of course go directly to the Ringbrothers website, to find out about other incredible creations as well and not only that. also to have the opportunity to purchase some custom parts for your Plymouth ‘Cuda model.