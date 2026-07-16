1969 Maserati Ghibli on eBay: car collectors will pay anything for “beautiful dirt”

Paying nearly 66 grand for a gorgeous, non-running Italian paperweight that needs a complete paint job and a total interior resurrection sounds like financial masochism. Yet, on eBay right now, a dusty 1969 Maserati Ghibli has crossed the $65,900 mark, and the classic car world isn’t laughing—it is drooling. Offered by New York’s Gullwing Motor Cars, this Ghibli has spent decades sleeping in a garage, accumulating premium dust instead of miles.

Under that sweeping Giugiaro-designed hood lies the original 4.7-liter V8 engine mated to a classic ZF five-speed manual transmission. Does it run? Absolutely not. But to a serious restorer, the fact that no amateur mechanic has butchered this setup over the last fifty years is worth more than a working alternator.

This was Maserati’s golden era, a time when the Trident stood for uncompromised Italian performance, long before the brand became a corporate football. In fact, 1969 was a legendary milestone for the Ghibli, witnessing the birth of the high-performance 4.9-liter SS version pushing 335 horsepower and the ultra-rare Spyder variants.

This particular survivor boasts untouched black paint that desperately needs a redo, alongside heavily worn tan leather that has seen better centuries. Yet, this total lack of previous intervention is precisely why the price is skyrocketing. Unlike European examples that were often stripped for parts when they broke down, Italian classics imported to the U.S. were usually preserved intact, leaving us with a beautiful, albeit non-functional, time capsule.

While the seller has graciously enabled the “Make an Offer” button, bidding on this blind is pure madness. Decades of sitting silent do terrible things to Italian plumbing, rubber, and wiring. Unless you want your bank account to suffer a catastrophic meltdown, you need to book a flight to New York and inspect this beautiful relic in person. After all, there is a very fine line between buying a legendary piece of automotive history and funding a restorer’s early retirement.