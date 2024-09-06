1969 Dodge Daytona, winged like a Chaparral, goes up for auction

A rare 1969 Dodge Daytona will be offered by Mecum Auctions to potential buyers during the sale to be held in Dallas, Texas, which will take place on Saturday, September 7. The appointment with the auctioneer’s hammer is now just around the corner. Anticipation is growing, especially for exotic car enthusiasts.

1969 Dodge Daytona goes to auction: it’s a very rare model

This car is one of 139 with a 440 CI engine and 4-speed manual transmission built by the American automaker. It has to its credit success at the 2012 Mopar Nationals, where it earned Best of Show, with a score of 2,238 out of 2,250 available points.

Under the front hood pulses a 375-horsepower V8 engine, which eagerly delivers its energy, accompanied by typically American exhaust notes. The Dodge Daytona destined to change hands is the one with chassis number XX29L9B412543. As we mentioned, it features a 4-speed manual transmission.

The aesthetic personality is very strong, even if the car in question is completely unfamiliar with the word elegance. Everything here is extreme. It seems that aerodynamics dominated the stylistic choices, but it’s likely that this happened with a less than scientific approach, also due to the limitations of the time.

Perhaps the desire to impress prevailed, an objective certainly achieved. With this Dodge Daytona, it’s easy to gain people’s attention, but not always in a benevolent form. Notable are the pointed hood and the full-height rear wing, which seems to want to challenge that of the Chaparral brought to the 1967 Targa Florio.

A particular shade of red, with the code R4, was chosen to dress the bodywork. Some black elements are noticeable, a color that also characterizes the interior. Sold new at the dealership in St. Joseph, Missouri, today the vehicle has been finely restored, to which the previous owner dedicated 10 years. The car at auction is accompanied by fairly rich documentation to certify its history. The drive is rear-wheel.