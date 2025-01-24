1965 Fiat-Abarth 1000TC Berlina Corsa heads to Scottsdale auction

A 1965 Fiat-Abarth 1000TC Berlina Corsa will be auctioned in Scottsdale, Arizona, on January 25th, by Bonhams Cars. The car being offered to potential buyers has chassis number 10002067875. Pre-auction estimates range above $50,000. Even higher final prices cannot be ruled out.

Fiat-Abarth 1000TC Berlina Corsa at auction in Arizona

The auction will take place at the Westin Kierland Resort & Spa, where guests can bid on hyper-exclusive models from the most prestigious brands. In this setting, the Fiat-Abarth 1000TC Berlina Corsa will carve out its own space with great dignity, albeit more humbly than other offerings in the catalog.

Powering this small Italian jewel is a 982cc inline-four OHV engine, tuned by Abarth, who also handled other racing aspects. The maximum power output, dedicated to performance, is 110 horsepower at 7,500 rpm, with racing-characteristic mechanical sounds. This energy finds a splendid ally in the 5-speed close-ratio manual transmission. The suspension features independent wheels. Their contribution to handling, further aided by the vehicle’s lightness, is truly significant. The braking system, with discs both front and rear, is very effective.

We’re looking at a small but powerful racing sedan, a sort of pocket rocket born from Carlo Abarth‘s creative genius. The Fiat-Abarth 1000TC Berlina Corsa is one of the pearls that emerged from his collaboration with the Italian car manufacturer. Here, art applied to mechanics is offered in complete form. It embodies the innovative spirit and precision engineering that defined the fruitful partnership between the two protagonists of the venture, elevating a small utility car almost to legendary status.

There are several aesthetic modifications compared to the 600, its donor car, with widened wheel arches, enlarged air intakes, and prominent functional appendages. The open engine hood completes the aggressive package. The seller reports that before their purchase, the car was part of a private collection in Switzerland. In previous years, it had been restored in the United Kingdom by a specialist. With its muscular and menacing appearance, it now awaits a new owner eager to enjoy its presence in their garage.

Not as a static presence, but as something alive and dynamic, perhaps seasoned with participation in some classic car sporting events. A way to better honor its spirit and essence, maybe even keeping pace with much more powerful and sportier cars in spirit, mechanics, and looks. This 1000TC Berlina Corsa belongs to a family of models born with the Scorpion logo, which elevated Fiat‘s reputation in sporting contexts.