1957 Maserati 200 SI heads to auction: a rare treat for collectors

On August 16, at the RM Sotheby’s auction in Monterey, one of the most fascinating cars ever produced by the Trident will go under the hammer: a 1957 Maserati 200 SI, bodied by Fantuzzi and identified by chassis number 2425. Designed to shine on international circuits, this racing barchetta combines performance and timeless beauty, representing one of the most sought-after examples by enthusiasts and collectors.

A 1957 Maserati 200 SI at auction in Monterey

This Maserati enjoyed a notable sporting career: its most prestigious result was third place overall and class victory at the 1957 Giro di Sicilia. After concluding its original competitive phase, the car continued to participate in historic racing competitions, keeping its sporting spirit alive.

Throughout its long life, this 200 SI has been completely restored and carefully maintained for over 17 years by its current California owner, who purchased it in 2007. The car was displayed at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance in 2024, a sign of formal appreciation for its aesthetic and historical value.

The car is equipped with a 2.5-liter twin-cam aluminum engine, built specifically for its evolution, and still retains the corresponding numbered engine. According to RM Sotheby’s, the hammer price could range between $2.8 and $3.2 million, but higher figures aren’t ruled out.

The 200 SI was a direct evolution of the 200 S, adapted to Appendix C regulations for International Sports competitions. Compared to its ancestor, it’s distinguished by its full-width windscreen, opening doors, and space dedicated to the spare wheel. For this reason, the designation changed to SI (Sport Internazionale). Of approximately 28 units produced, many were later privately updated to 2.5-liter specifications, as in the case of this example.

What makes this car unique is also the craftsmanship typical of the golden age of Italian motorsport. Its pure lines, engaging mechanics, and engine roar that becomes melody at high revs make it an irresistible symbol for those who love emotional driving and authentic vintage cars.

In all likelihood, the Maserati 200 SI chassis 2425 will be at the center of spirited bidding among the highest-level collectors. A rare, refined object of desire still capable of delivering adrenaline and poetry on four wheels.