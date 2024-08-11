1934 Alfa Romeo 8C 2300 Lungo Spider up for auction in California

A 1934 Alfa Romeo 8C 2300 Lungo Spider by Eagle Coach Works will be auctioned by RM Sotheby’s during the sale session taking place on August 17 in Monterey, California. Being a very precious lot, a particularly high hammer price is expected. Estimates go up to 6 million dollars, but higher figures cannot be ruled out.

1934 Alfa Romeo 8C 2300 Lungo Spider goes to auction for true Alfa Romeo enthusiasts

The example offered to potential buyers was owned by Angela Cherrett, a renowned Alfa Romeo collector, who kept it in her garage for over four decades. Although never fully restored, the car is in good condition, having been treated with great care over the years. It has won various awards at concours d’elegance events in which it has participated.

The Alfa Romeo 8C 2300 Lungo Spider by Eagle Coach Works proposed for auction is the one with chassis number 2311237. In its historical period, it was a legendary car, but even today it has a stellar charm. Under the long front hood pulses an engine composed of two four-cylinder blocks, with a supercharger, which generates a wonderful symphony.

With this propulsion unit, its sisters achieved an incredible streak of racing victories in the early 1930s. Particularly noteworthy are the four consecutive wins at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, from 1931 to 1934. This Alfa Romeo 8C 2300 Lungo Spider was born with a Castagna cabriolet body. Then came the change of dress, signed by Eagle Coach Works.

Various changes of ownership occurred over time, until 1964, when the Alfa Romeo car ended up in the hands of the aforementioned Angela Cherrett, who kept it for four decades. She and her husband used it quite frequently, at events throughout Europe. In the spring of 2008, the splendid convertible we are discussing was purchased by the current American owner, who has now decided to put it up for auction. Well-preserved and with its original mechanical components, the car is preparing to offer itself to the temptation of a new enthusiast, well-endowed financially.