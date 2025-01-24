1000 Miglia Experience USA Florida: what to know about this event

The 1000 Miglia Experience USA Florida is approaching. The event, in its first edition, will take place in the southern part of the Sunshine State, where it will bring the spirit of the “Freccia Rossa” (Red Arrow) in a completely different environmental context from the historical one. There are three stages planned, starting from Miami on February 23rd and returning to the same city two days later. The American event is organized by Ega Worldwide Congress and Events, under license from 1000 Miglia. A great success in terms of participation can be expected, due to the high concentration of historic cars of exceptional collector value.

1000 Miglia Experience USA Florida will begin on February 23rd and end on February 25th

About a month before the 1000 Miglia Experience USA Florida, a photo exhibition anticipating its arrival took shape in the same state. This was held yesterday at the Italian Cultural Institute in Miami, in the presence of Michele Mistò, Consul General of Italy in Miami. Here, one can immerse themselves in the history of what Enzo Ferrari defined as the most beautiful race in the world, through an immersive journey of images.

The title of the exhibition is emblematic and effectively conveys its contents: “1000 Miglia through Italian landscapes and historic villages.” For those who wish to visit, it will be open until April 10, 2025, when the event will come to an end. In the exhibition spaces dedicated to the memory of the legendary 1000 Miglia, visitors can admire more than 30 photographs that trace the history of the race, from the mythical speed editions to the modern regularity race.

Returning to the 1000 Miglia Experience USA Florida, this will offer crews, aboard their dream vintage cars, the opportunity to dive into the wild landscapes of the Everglades National Park, reaching Naples, then passing through Fort Myers, Venice, and St. Petersburg to arrive in Tampa, where the first stage will conclude.

On the second day, the precious motorcade will return to the Southwest coast of Florida, touching Cape Canaveral, before beginning the descent to the stage finish in West Palm Beach. From there, on Tuesday, February 25th, the colorful and roaring procession will return to Miami, passing through the symbolic locations of this evocative Florida city, the site of the final arrival.

The true 1000 Miglia Classica, the Italian one, will instead take place, as mentioned, from June 17th to 21st. The commemorative event, with its regularity format, is preparing to celebrate its 43rd edition. Today, the event is no longer held with the speed formula, which was suspended in 1957 after the dramatic accident involving the Ferrari 335 S of Marquis Alfonso de Portago, with a tragic toll of victims. However, the charm of the event remains unchanged.