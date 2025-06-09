Ram prepares new and unprecedented attractions for Interlagos Festival

The brand will unveil the new model at the event . Models in the range will be available for on-road and off-road test drives. Visitors will have access to several attractions at the booth

Ram ‘Interlagos Festival – Car Edition’

Ram is warming up its engines for the Interlagos Festival – Car Edition, to be held June 12-15 at the Interlagos Autodrome, located in the southern part of São Paulo. The brand is preparing news for visitors at an exclusive booth, with the presentation of a new model, as well as offering the public the opportunity to admire all the power, capacity, luxury and technology of the pickup trucks up close.

Ram with different versions and units from the range sold in Brazil

The event will feature several versions and units from the range sold in Brazil, such as the Rampage, which recently passed the 40,000-unit mark since its launch. The brand’s most successful model in the country will be present at the Interlagos Festival in Rebel, Laramie and R/T versions. All the model’s engines will be available for test drives: the 2.2 Turbodiesel with 200 hp and 450 Nm (45.9 Kgfm) of torque, introduced for the 2025 range, as well as the renowned 2.0 Hurricane 4 Turbo Gasoline, with 272 hp and 400 Nm (40.8 Kgfm) of torque. Test drives will take place on the 4,309-meter São Paulo circuit and on an off-road track inside the circuit.

Another Ram highlight for the Interlagos Festival is the new 1500. Powered by the powerful 3.0-liter Hurricane 6 Biturbo engine with 426 hp and 635 Nm (64.8 kgfm) of torque, the model accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.3 seconds, earning it the title of fastest pickup in Brazil. All this power can be seen on the straights of the circuit.

In addition to the cars on display and available for testing and the new product to be unveiled, the Ram booth at the Interlagos Festival – Cars Edition will feature exclusive activations and items from the Ram Store, the brand’s official store. Fans of the mountain sheep brand will be able to purchase products such as clothing, tools and toys.

SERVICE Interlagos Festival – Cars Edition

Date: June 12-15

Location: Interlagos Circuit – Avenida Sen. Teotônio Vilela, 261 – Interlagos, São Paulo – SP

Information:: https://auto.festivalinterlagos.com.br/